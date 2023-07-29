The Tullahoma Heirloom Quilter’s Guild honored eight local veterans and presented them with Quilts of Valor as a token of their appreciation for their service.

The Quilt of Valor Ceremony was held at the First Presbyterian Church of Tullahoma, located at 204 E. Grundy St., on Thursday, July 20, where lunch was provided to the veterans, friends and family and other guests in attendance.

