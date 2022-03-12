With cheer season coming around the corner, Tullahoma Gymnastics and Cheer will hold a two-day showcase later this month to show what their students have been working on.
According to Owner and Coach Brandon Leming, Tullahoma Gymnastics and Cheer (TGC) will host two showcases Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20, at its facility at 1003 Davidson St. The first showcase is for the regular classes to show what they have learned and to celebrate their progress. The Sunday showcase will focus on the five competitive cheer teams, as they will show both their team routines and some other the skills they have been working on. All the students will be recognized individually during both showcases.
“It’s a celebration of the athletes and how hard they have worked,” Leming said. “We’re really excited and it’s a cool opportunity for kids to feel valued and important.”
The showcases are open to the public and have a $5 admission. The Saturday showcase will start at 4 p.m., and the Sunday showcase starts at 2 p.m.
The gymnastics and cheerleading facility started in 2015 after Leming merged his previous business, Cheer Storm, with Tumble U Gymnastics.
Since the merger, the gymnastics and cheerleading facility has seen a growth in student enrollment. Currently it has over 500 students enrolled compared to 2019 when they had roughly 300 plus students enrolled.
According to Leming, part of the rise has to do with TGC core values and how they operate around those values. The first value is energy.
“That’s kind of the gas that makes the engine go, as we say,” Leming said. “At a minimum, we’re going to bring the energy.”
The second core is encouragement. Leming said the culture of gymnastics and cheerleading, especially in a competitive sense, can be very negative, and he wanted to make sure to create a culture of positivity and encouragement for TGC students.
“That’s a big part of what we do,” he said. “They finally can get a coach that can encourage them and believe in them before anyone else.”
The third and final core value is excellence, which Leming described as TGC’s secret sauce. He said TGC has spent the last few years focusing on developing their systems, coach acumen and not settling on what they used to know.
“We try to do things with excellence. You can appreciate companies and organizations that do things with excellence,” Leming said. “I think that’s a big part of why we continue to grow.”
Along with implementing their core values, TGC creates a safe space for children looking for a getaway and a place to rely on, as well as a family atmosphere where their families can form bonds with each other.
“[The parents] love coming in because their community is there, too,” Leming said. “They’re able to connect with other moms and dads who are in the same life stages as them, and it really creates a cool bond.”
TGC offers general classes of gymnastics, cheerleading and tumbling with ages ranging from 2 to 18, and have a Friday Morning open play where the facility is opened up from 10 a.m. to noon for children 7 and under with $10 admission. TGC also offers birthday parties on the weekends. For $200, with a $50 deposit due at the time of reservation, a party at TGC lasts for two hours with one and a half hours set for play time with music, dancing and access to a bounce house. The last 30 minutes are set aside for birthday desserts and gifts. Two instructors will be available to help with set-up, supervision and clean up, as well as being on the floor at all times with the children to help supervise and play games.
For more about TGC and to schedule a free trial class, visit tullahomagymnasticsandcheer.com, call 931-841-3841 or email tullahomagymnasticsandcheer@gmail.com.