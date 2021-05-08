The 21st annual soap box derby in Tullahoma will not only be the return of the event since the COVID-19 pandemic, but also the debut of the first second generation driver.
Rodney’s Body Shop owner Rodney Hall and his two sons Dustin and Dylan first attended the soap box derby in 2002 and always participated in the race since then as a family tradition. This year, Hall said his 8-year-old grandson Grayson will be participating in his first soap box derby, making him the second generation in his family to race.
“My grandson is going to be the first second generation driver in Tullahoma,” Hall said.
Since the family has always been involved with racing, whether it was dirt bikes or go-karts, it was natural to join in on the soap box derby.
“We thought it was pretty cool,” Hall said.
The Halls began racing in the third year of the derby, with his youngest son Dylan taking second place. The following year his eldest son Dustin took first place, and then Dylan reclaimed second place in the third year.
Hall described the derby as a good event for families to participate in and to meet other families as well.
“The soap bike derby is just a family thing for us,” Hall said. “It’s good family enjoyment.”
Hall continued to support in the derby after his sons grew up and got too big to race. He said he has helped other racers with building and painting their cars when they couldn’t afford to.
He’s also painted cars that have been sponsored by local businesses and the city. This year he helped paint a car representing the JROTC program at Tullahoma High School with the U.S. Marine Corps colors.
“The body shop and I have always been a big supporter for the soap box derby,” Hall said.
As for his grandson, Hall said at first he was hesitant to race, but got into gear when he was told he would be the first second generation driver.
For Hall, the one thing he is most looking forward to is to watch his son pass along his teachings to his son.
“Watching the boys and my grandson is just a really cool feeling to know they are going to carry on what they learned from me,” Hall said.