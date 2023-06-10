On May 18, the inaugural “Baby Farm-City Day” was held at Hickerson Elementary. This event was coordinated by UT/TSU Extension and Hickerson Elementary. Pre-K, Kindergarten, and First Grade students were treated to exhibits from Coffee County Farm Bureau Women, UT/TSU Extension, Coffee County FFA, and the Coffee County Soil Conservation District.

Students learned about farm products, including dairy, eggs, fruits, and vegetables, with the Farm Bureau Women and even made butter! Coffee County 4-H’ers and FFA members manned the farm animal zoo. Participants got hands-on experiences with various animals, including calves, lambs, piglets, goats, rabbits, chickens, and the sweetest beagle. Mr. John Ferrell from Franklin County Extension brought a display hive featuring honeybees.

