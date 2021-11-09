Five Farrar Frogs will have their artwork shared by the school district, as they submitted the winning designs of the Tullahoma City Schools’ birthday card contest.
Mahliya Copeland, Marisol Gonzales, Brookyln Fults, Rylee Ferguson and Rylee Carr were named the winners of the birthday card competition by district officials. Their artwork will be used by the district as the official birthday cards sent to employees throughout the year.
The five Frogs are all part of the Jack T. Farrar Elementary School Art Club, which was asked to submit designs for the district to use on the birthday cards it sends to employees. A team of district officials, including school board members and district-level middle school advisory students then voted on their top five submissions.
The winners were surprised at school with the news of their win by Director of Schools D.r Catherine Stephens.
“You could see the excitement and smiles on their faces when they learned that their cards had been selected,” she said. “It was absolutely precious, and these cards are fantastic. We can’t wait to send these out to our staff members because they are wonderful and will add joy to each person’s birthday. Also, it allows us to highlight some of our student’s artistic creations in a unique way.”
The students will be honored by the district at the November meeting of the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education. Each child will receive a large print version of the card they designed to take home with them.
“We can’t wait to celebrate these students and their hard work at the next board meeting,” Stephens said. “I really can’t wait for everybody to see these cards in person and the creativeness that each one of these students displayed. It’s going to be a great celebration.”
That meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, in the Tullahoma City Schools Administration building, located at 510 S. Jackson St.