Residents came out Thursday afternoon to the Tullahoma Utilities Authority’s (TUA) campus to enjoy free food and prizes to kick off Drinking Water Week. This year, Drinking Water Week takes place for the week of May 7 through 13.

For more than 40 years, the American Water Works Association has used Drinking Water Week as an opportunity to recognize the vital role water plays in everyday life for communities and water professionals. TUA observes Drinking Water Week by encouraging consumers to learn about how important it is to have clean, safe water and the role clean drinking water has in protecting both the public’s health and the environment, now and in the future.

