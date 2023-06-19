Dutch Maid Bakery in Grundy County has an additional accolade. Along with being Tennessee’s oldest family-owned bakery, it will be featured on The Food Network.
“Guy’s All-American Road Trip” season two kicked off this month. Guy Fieri, along with his family and friends, continues to travel and eat across America. Its Friday, June 23 episode will feature Dutch Maid Bakery.
“It was wonderful,” said Cindy Day, owner of Dutch Maid Bakery, of the experience. “They actually filmed the episode last year, but I was sworn to secrecy. I had to close the restaurant for a week. When they film, they don’t want anyone to know. So, I had to close and tell people we were performing maintenance on the bakery.”
Along with being must-see TV, it is the episode that almost wasn’t.
“They were going to be coming through Tennessee, so the producers of the show reached out to the Tennessee Department of Tourism for a list of spots,” said Day. “I was on a long list. Gradually, they cut the list down. At one point, they called to tell me that I was cut from the list. Two weeks later they called and said that Guy had read about the bakery and he wanted it included in the season. Guy, himself, chose the bakery. I think that’s wonderful.”
Founded in 1902 by John and Louise Baggenstoss, Swiss immigrants who moved to Tennessee in the 1880's, the Dutch Maid Bakery is Tennessee's oldest family-owned bakery. Day, Executive Chef and Baker, is only the third owner of Dutch Maid.
Day continues the tradition of baking from scratch, and it shows, according to Guy.
“He felt my muscle,” said Day, when asked to provide one moment with Guy that stood out. “When he grabbed my arm muscle, he couldn’t believe it. He said, ‘Look at the muscles on this girl. She is the real deal’.”
Guy sent a handwritten note of appreciation, which will be on display at the bakery after the episode airs.
“Guy’s All-American Road Trip” featuring Dutch Maid Bakery will air on Friday, June 23, at 8 p.m. Central time. You can watch Food Network without cable on Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV Elite, YouTube TV, Vidgo, Now TV, or Xfinity Choice TV.