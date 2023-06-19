Guy Fieri, Dutch Maid Bakery.jpg

Dutch Maid Bakery to be featured on Guy’s All-American Road Trip.” Pictured is Guy Fieri with business owner Cindy Day, right, and Melissa Ann Day. 

Dutch Maid Bakery in Grundy County has an additional accolade. Along with being Tennessee’s oldest family-owned bakery, it will be featured on The Food Network.

“Guy’s All-American Road Trip” season two kicked off this month. Guy Fieri, along with his family and friends, continues to travel and eat across America. Its Friday, June 23 episode will feature Dutch Maid Bakery.