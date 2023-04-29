The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce have announced the selected finalists for this year’s annual Women Impacting the Community luncheon.
The final field of three nominees for each of the four categories for the annual recognitions was announced the chamber’s social media pages Friday, April 28.
The 12 finalists announced for the four categories were Cassy Grow, Jessie Shewe and Kelly Lapcyznski for Business; Emily Raths, Joanna Reynolds and Sernobia McGee for Community Service; Charle Coffey, Dr. April Norris and Kim Uselton for Education; and Col. Beverly Lee (USAF, retired), Lynda Welty and Rosemary Golden for Lifetime Achievement.
The other nominees for this year were Andrea Muse, Ashley Abraham, Bertha Smith, Caren Gabriel, Cindy Emmanuel, Deborah Rackley, Deborah Sanders, Dr. Amy Nickels, Heather Bohannon-Iyama, Jane McChesney, Jenny Comstock, Kayla White, Kelleye Watts, Kris Lowrance, Melisa Richard, Rikki Tucker, Rose Mines, Sara Stanton, Stephanie Thompson and Tracie Welton Burnett.
The annual luncheon will take place at noon Tuesday, May 9, at The Atlantic Venue located at 205 N.W. Atlantic St. This four winners of each category will be announced at the luncheon. This year’s featured speaker will be Dr. Monica Blake-Beasley, Tullahoma High School Criminal Justice teacher. The event will be sponsored by SmartBank, Woodard’s Diamonds & Design and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased by visiting the chamber’s website, emailing tullahomachamber@tullahoma.org or by calling 931-455-5497.
About Monica Blake-Beasley
Dr. Monica Blake-Beasley is a Tullahoma native and retired police officer who served as an officer for the City of Nashville from 2004 to 2019. Though she became an officer to help victims of crime, in 2016, she survived a violent attack that changed her life forever. The experience rendered her an advocate for victims’ rights and set her on a course to enable survivors to find their voice and advocate for themselves. Monica is a proud wife and mother, a Criminal Justice teacher for Tullahoma City Schools and believes that when it comes to lasting change, we can all do more than nothing.