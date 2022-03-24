Celebrated song-writer Randy Finchum will play host to a two-part songwriting workshop beginning March 26.
"If you are an aspiring songwriter, South Jackson Civic Center is the place to be,” Finchum said in announcing the upcoming class.
Coffee County native Randy Finchum, who has had songs recorded by Sammy Kershaw and others, will be conducting his two-part songwriting workshop March 26 and April 30. The events will be held on those days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will focus on both the inspiration and education intricate to the craft of songwriting. The workshop will also include a group songwriting session. All ages and levels are encouraged to attend. The cost of the workshop is $20, which includes both dates. Register by calling (931) 455-5321 or go to southjackson.org.