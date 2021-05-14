Local artists are putting their wide-ranging talents and expertise on display for the month of May at the art center.
The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center’s main exhibit for this month is “The Eclectic Show,” which opened with a reception May 1. The exhibit will run through Saturday, May 22.
According to TFAC President Joshua Cole, “The Eclectic Show” showcases some of the same artists from April’s “TFAC Member’s Show,” but the difference is this show focuses on the talent and interests of the artists.
“Each artist has a different perspective,” Cole said. “It is amazing to see the different interest levels and talent that each have to offer.”
Each exhibit hall features an individual artist and theme for their work. The first exhibit hall features the artwork of Joy Snead, with the theme of “Raining Cats and Dogs,” where all the work consists of either cats, dogs, rain or all of them.
The next exhibit hall consists of Avery Wert’s various acrylic paintings, with many of the attendees being surprised when they learn that Wert is only 19.
The last exhibit hall on the first floor is TFAC Youth Council member Abby Grenier and her gallery of photography called “Tennessee Seasonings.”
The upstairs gallery is shared by Dee Foster and Anthony Martin Skills. Foster’s theme is “Abstract,” where she uses a variety of different styles to create her paintings from acrylic paints on canvas to a mixture of different media to create her pieces. Skills presents his ceramic pottery prowess with his “Oceanic Themed Pottery” display, with many colorful coral vases and bowls.
Currently the TFAC pottery program is still in the works, and Cole said the hope is to have the program running within the next month.
“TFAC has invested in numerous pottery wheels and kilns to ensure that our community learns how to create amazing pottery pieces,” he said.
The turnout for “The Eclectic Show” has been similar to the April gallery, with Cole stating the art center is ecstatic to see the rise in involvement from the community.
“Every month seems to be extremely busy,” he said. “We are happy to offer arts education and exhibitions in our great community.”
During the month of June, TFAC will be celebrating the 225th anniversary of Tennessee’s statehood by hosting an exhibition from the Mid-America Arts Alliance called “American Farmer,” which focuses on the American farmer’s perspective from around the country.
The gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 401 S. Jackson St. For more information, contact the art center at tullahomaart.org or 455-1234.