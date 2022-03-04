The Tullahoma Fire Department received a surprise visit from the 303 Project in February as part of its “Walk for Dustin” event to raise awareness for PTSD.
“A Walk for Dustin” was an event that began on Monday, Feb. 14, where Cleveland professional firefighters Nathan Kuzdzal and Drew Rader and the 303 Project began the 10 day, 170 mile walk to Nashville to share information about mental health and support for HB1356/SB1023, also known as the Dustin Samples Act. The bill would make the diagnosis of PTSD for a professional firefighter or EMT presumed to be an injury suffered in the course of their work. Under this presumption, the injury will be compensable under the Workers' Compensation Law unless it is shown by a preponderance of the evidence that PTSD was caused by non-service-connected risk factors or non-service-connected exposure.
The bill was named after Cpt. James “Dustin” Samples, a Cleveland firefighter who took his own life in Dec. 2020 after struggling with PTSD for six years.
According to the president of the Cleveland Firefighters Association Jeremiah Million, the bill would provide an avenue for firefighters and EMTs to seek help without having to worry about any financial burdens for them or their families.
President of the Tennessee Professional Fire Fighters Association Matthew Tomek said getting support for the Dustin Samples Act is the number one priority for them.
“We are working to lead by example to show the next generation of firefighters that they don’t have to pretend the traumas they are exposed to aren’t painful,” he said. “We want to reduce the cultural stigma and ease the path to professional support so that firefighters can lead healthy, long lives while serving a critical role in the health and safety of their neighbors.”
The 303 Project is a nonprofit organization founded by the Cleveland firefighters and Samples’ widow Jennifer to reduce the impact of mental health disorders on first responders.
According to the president of the Cleveland Firefighters Association Jeremiah Million, the walkers arrived in Tullahoma via Highway 41 from Sewanee on Thursday, Feb. 17, and held a kickoff event Friday, Feb. 18, at Fire Station 1 at 613 S. Jackson St. to talk to local leadership about what they were doing and the Dustin Samples Act.
Fire Chief of the Tullahoma Fire Department Kenneth Pearson said they were honored to have the 303 Project at the fire station.
“It was an honor to have them here and we understand the mission they have undertaken,” Pearson said. “It is honorable for them to push for this awareness. They were very appreciative of us and taking the time to talk about their story and what they were doing.”
Million shared the same sentiment towards the Tullahoma Fire Department for welcoming them and letting them talk to them about what they were doing.
“The 303 Project and the Tennessee Professional Firefighters really appreciated them welcoming them into their house and thank them for their support and our journey,” he said.
“A Walk for Dustin” concluded on Wednesday, Feb. 23, when the walkers arrived at the Legislative Plaza in Nashville to request the state legislature for support for the Dustin Samples Act. As of writing, the bill as 10 co-sponsors in the Tennessee Senate and 52 co-sponsors in the State House of Representatives.
For more information, go to walkfordustin.com, TPFFA.org and The 303 Project’s Facebook page.