Members of the 303 Project made a stop at the Tullahoma Fire Department during its journey to Nashville with “A Walk for Dustin” where they talked to the firemen and local leaders about the Dustin Samples Act. Local representatives like County Trustee John Marchesoni, Tullahoma Alderman Rupa Blackwell and Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell (middle) and the Tullahoma Fire Department were on hand to send off the group as they made their walk to Nashville.