With summer in full swing, the sale of fireworks at seasonal tents has returned within the city limits of Tullahoma.
According to the city’s municipal code on fire protection and fireworks, fireworks can only be sold within Tullahoma from June 20 through July 9 for Independence Day, and from Dec. 21 through Jan. 5 for New Years’ celebrations.
Three fireworks tents have reemerged in the 2022 summer season, with two setting up shop on North Jackson Street and another on West Lincoln Street.
One of the tents on North Jackson Street, MAD Fireworks, has been operating in Tullahoma for nine years. The husband and wife duo, Amanda and Dustin Hazlett, are teachers at East Lincoln and Bel-Aire Elementary Schools, respectively.
“We’ve been starting out a little bit slower than we usually have,” Amanda said. “With the first weekend coming up, it should pick up a little bit. We’ve had a lot of returning customers that we love to see, and they like to come in and share their stories about the fireworks. Our company always rents this spot. We like to try to go in with local businesses and do little giveaways or specials with them. Chick-fil-A is always nice and gives us food cards. We do drawings every year to give away free fireworks and that sort of thing. We like to support our military, so we give a ten percent military discount to veterans and current members.”
Another fireworks tent that has been building a name for themselves in the community is Crazy Crabtree’s, a husband-wife duo set up in the parking lot of Gondola. Laci and Tim Crabtree, of Team Crabtree Homes, are realtors selling homes in the Tims Ford Lake communities.
Before moving to the Tullahoma area, they operated their tent in Smyrna for five years. This is the second year they have teamed up with Gondola to bring their fireworks to the local area.
When asked about how business was treating them, Tim was optimistic.
“It’s pretty good, typically. It’s slower the first week, and that’s with any location we’ve ever been in. Most of your business comes in July 1 through the 4, and anything you do before that is usually [a] bonus.”
To pick up fireworks, stop by any tent in Tullahoma. They are located in the Walmart parking lot, the Chick-fil-A parking lot, and next to Gondola.