The crown of Fairest of the Fair for Coffee County was passed on at the annual beauty pageant, going to first time pageant competitor Addison Welch.
“I feel absolutely surprised in the best possible way,” Welch admitted.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 6:40 pm
The crown of Fairest of the Fair for Coffee County was passed on at the annual beauty pageant, going to first time pageant competitor Addison Welch.
“I feel absolutely surprised in the best possible way,” Welch admitted.
Seventeen hopefuls made their way across the impromptu stage at Coffee County Raider Academy after the pageant got rained out at the fairgrounds.
As presented, the contestants were: Kiauna Lawrence, Hannah Chessor, Lilliana Johnson, Lyndsey Paschall, Skylar Mendez, Mikayla Totherow, Sydney Shipley, Ashlee Weaver, Caziah King, Lyra Leftwich, Abby Smith, Maddie Sullivan, Kenzie Girens, Alyssa McClanahan, Addison Welch, former Miss Teen Coffee County Anna-Leise Strohm and Miranda Johnson.
During the interview portion of the competition, Welch was asked how she handles disappointment - something she did not have to face as she was crowned within the hour.
“I think the most important way to handle disappointment is to look at everything in your life that there is to be grateful for and everything that’s to come in the future,” she said.
Runners-up to the Fairest were presented with rose bouquets provided by The Mossy Pot. The pageant court included Hannah Chessor, Sydney Shipley, Kenzie Givens and Anna-Leise Strohm. Alyssa McClanahan took the People’s Choice crown, as voted by the audience.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
As our thanks for being a loyal subscriber, you have been upgraded to our premium service AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! You'll enjoy AD-FREE access to our site as long as you are a paid subscriber. ENJOY!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.