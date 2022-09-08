2A - Fairest of the Fair Welch.JPG

Fairest of the Fair 2022 winner Addison Welch was crowned by 2021 queen Chandler Carter.

 Caitlin Able photo

The crown of Fairest of the Fair for Coffee County was passed on at the annual beauty pageant, going to first time pageant competitor Addison Welch.

“I feel absolutely surprised in the best possible way,” Welch admitted.