The Coffee Airfoilers Radio Control Club will be playing host to their annual Fly Away Cancer event Saturday at their air field on Wattendorf Highway and the public is invited to attend and enjoy the aerial show.
The Fly Away Cancer event will benefit the Multi-County Cancer Support Network and is free to enjoy for spectators, although all donations are greatly accepted and all receipts will go to the cancer network. Gates will open at 9 a.m. and there will be flying throughout the day. A raffle will be held at 3 p.m. and concessions will be available.
“We have raised over $14,000 over the past three years,” said event coordinator Bill Crawford of their help with the cancer support network.
Crawford noted that free flight instruction for radio control aircraft will be offered to any guest who would like to learn to fly. Spectators can also take advantage of a covered pavilion to escape the sun while watching the air show.
“They will be flying from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then we will be having our raffle drawing,” he said, noting there are several fabulous prizes to be one including three airplane flights.
The field is located near the golf course near AEDC. Those interested can go to coffeeairfoilers.com or flyawaycancer.com for more information.