On Saturday, Ministries of Hope held their fourth annual cross walk.
The group met at the Lowe’s parking lot at around 9 a.m. and walked 4.1 miles to the Ministries of Hope Church at 808 S. Anderson Street, next to Tullahoma Lanes. The group was escorted by Tullahoma Police officer Rocky Ruehling as they walked down North Jackson Street to the viaduct on West Carroll Street to South Anderson Street.
“We do this walk to bring awareness to Jesus Christ and the sacrifice that He made for us,” said Event Coordinator Kirk Ferguson. “Jesus died for our sins. He overcame death so that we might have eternal life.”
According to event coordinators Ferguson and Derek Conn, nine different churches and faith-based organizations from Tullahoma and the surrounding counties were represented at the walk. In total, around 120 people walked the path, with everyone taking turns carrying the cross, praying and reflecting about what Jesus has done for them.
The previous year’s cross walk was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay at home order.