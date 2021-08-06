Tullahoma’s farmers markets celebrated National Farmers Market week along with hundreds of other locally sourced food vendors across the Volunteer State this past week.
Locally, Tullahoma has a pair of farmers markets. Farmers Market Tullahoma is open on Mondays at 3 p.m. at South Jackson Civic Center and Tullahoma Food Fair is open at Trinity Lutheran Church at 6:30 a.m. every Wednesday. The markets will continue into the fall and offer a variety of foods, flowers and goods that are locally sourced and produced.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Pick Tennessee Products program marked National Farmers Market Week by lighting the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge the color green over the Cumberland River in Nashville Aug. 2.
One market manager pointed out that by shopping at farmers markets, you are often shaking the same hand that grew and harvested the food you are buying.
“Our customers often meet the person who grew or raised the product they’re buying,” Jonesboro Farmers Market Manager Emily Lamb said.
Pick Tennessee Products is the perfect connection to a farmers markets. There are currently 156 farmers markets listed on the Pick Tennessee Products website and mobile app. Markets are encouraged to apply for this free listing at www.pickTNproducts.org. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for seasonal updates and information about farm-related events, activities, and products.