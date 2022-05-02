The Food Fair is returning for another season as vendors begin offering a wide variety of items outside Trinity Lutheran Church every Wednesday, beginning this week.
Kick off for the 2022 season is May 4 as the Food Fair will continue through October as is tradition. Hours are 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday. The Food Fair is separate from the Farmer’s Market of Tullahoma which is open every Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at South Jackson Civic Center – their season-opening day happening last month.
The Food Fair offers its regulars and something different every week.
“Come by and see the goodies that are available,” invited Kelly Prince of the Food Fair. “Each week we will offer something different – plants, vegetables, baked good, eggs, beef and pork and more.”
The Food Fair is set up at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Cedar Lane in front of the church. Parking is available beside the side of the church.