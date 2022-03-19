The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center held its first art gallery of the year with the return of Shelbyville artist Dee Foster and her “3DEE” art exhibit for the month of March.
The exhibit opened on Saturday, March 5, with a grand reception for Foster’s second exhibit with the art center. Foster held her first exhibit in November 2020 where she displayed all of her various works that she has dabbled in to challenge herself throughout the year from airbrushing to acrylic paintings to simple doodles.
The artwork on display for this exhibit is what Foster called “3DEE art” which was sculptural paintings on wood panels.
According to Foster, she used acrylics, metallic acrylics and a secret medium to create the 3-D effect. She started experimenting with this artwork in late 2021. When deciding to focus on a subject, she selected horses so she could take them to the annual Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration in the fall, where the artwork was well received. She then started working on different subjects and the artwork evolved from there.
“This is fun art to see, touch and talk about,” Foster said. “It’s a good tool.”
When patrons walk the upstairs gallery, they will see a table with a painting called “Show and Feel” where they can have the chance to touch and feel the painting. Foster said the general rule is that the paintings on displayed can be touched but if it falls and breaks then there will be trouble.
“You can’t help it, you want to touch it,” Foster said.
Foster said her goal was to make each piece look and feel organic, as well as sticking with the phrase “art is in the eye of the beholder” as attendees make their away around and see what they think is happening.
“People normally look at abstracts and go ‘well I see this,” she said. “Well that’s not necessarily what the artist was thinking of. But if somebody has an emotion and go ‘that’s really cool’ then I have done my job.
Foster’s art exhibit will run to Saturday, March 26. Admission for the exhibition is free for TFAC members and $5 for nonmembers.
The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center is located at 401 S. Jackson St. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more find the art center online at tullahomaart.org or call 455-1234.