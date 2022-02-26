Shelbyville artist Dee Foster returns to the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center in March for her second career exhibition at the art center.
Art center officials announced the award-winning artist will be showcasing some of her latest works of art as its monthly exhibition gallery. Foster’s art will be on display at the art center from Saturday, March 5, to Saturday, March 26. An opening reception for the gallery will be held at TFAC from 1—5 p.m. Saturday, March 5.
Admission for the exhibition is free for TFAC members and $5 for nonmembers.
Foster held her first solo exhibition at the art center in November 2020, which consisted of various art she has created over the years, including airbrushing to acrylic paintings to simple doodles.
“The collaboration and imagination of Dee Foster is something to see,” TFAC officials said in a statement. “Her latest creation is 3D art which is a 3D build-up on canvas.”
A week before the opening reception, the art center will hold an “Art Bash,” an indoor art sale Saturday, Feb. 26. The art sale will start at 10 a.m. and will feature signed artwork by local and regional artists starting at $2.50.
The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center is located at 401 S. Jackson St. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more find the art center online at tullahomaart.org or call 455-1234.