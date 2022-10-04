THS-Skills-USA
Photo provided

During its Tuesday meeting, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education honored Tullahoma High School students – three of which graduated in May – who competed at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in June in Atlanta. 

Kelsie Evans, Jackson Hamblin, Nicolais Zimecki and Jonathan Raulston represented THS at the national competition. The locals were four of 6,500 other students who competed in a total of 108 trade, technical and leadership fields. 