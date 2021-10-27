Fran Marcum will be the grand marshal for this year’s Tullahoma Christmas Parade. Chamber officials announced the decision at the October chamber coffee, held Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Woodard’s Diamonds & Design and co-sponsored by First Vision Bank.
The announcement came a complete surprise to Marcum, who said she thought someone else would be getting the honor.
“I was looking around for Joe Lester—I thought he was going to get it,” she told The News Tuesday.
Marcum said she never would have dreamed of being named the grand marshal but was thankful and honored to be chosen.
“It’s very surreal and just thrilling,” she said. “I’m a longtime resident of Tullahoma and have been going to the parades since I was a child. I was actually in the Christmas parade as a teenager. I’ve taken all my children to the parades, and now I’m taking my granddaughter. She’ll ride with me, hopefully, if it’s not too cold.”
Chamber Executive Director Hope Sartain Nunley said she was the unanimous choice out of the 15 nominations the parade committee looked through this year.
“It was very hard narrowing it down, but I think we all know that Fran has given so much to this community, and I think everybody was very surprised that she had not been selected as the grand marshal in years past,” she said. “We’re very excited to honor her.”
Trent McNabb of Stan McNabb Automotive, the title sponsor for the parade, said Marcum was a “very deserving candidate.”
“We had a lot of great nominations and qualified individuals,” he said. “The committee, when we talked, when we started talking about Fran, everybody thought she’d be a great grand marshal.”
This year’s parade theme is “A Cartoon Christmas.” It was submitted by two East Middle School students, Aaliyah Morris and Hayden Roberts, after a district-wide theme competition. This was the second year the chamber sought theme submissions from Tullahoma City Schools students. For submitting the winning theme, Aaliyah and Hayden will receive a free entry in this year’s parade.
The 65th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade will take to the streets of downtown Tullahoma Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. For more information on how to enter this year’s parade, contact the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce at 455-5497 or visit Tullahoma.org.