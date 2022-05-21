On Jan 29, 2018, Campora Family Resource Center Life Skills Teacher, Barbara King Ladd, with the Franklin County School District, came across a newspaper article that was asking the public for help with identifying “The 1985 Marion County John Doe.” The article was written by Ben Benton of the Chattanooga Times. Ben had been contacted by Larry Davis, the investigator for the 12th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, who wanted to bring attention to the case, so the man could be identified. Larry Davis was the original investigator when the body was discovered dumped off of interstate 24 on Dec 16, 1985. Over the years, Larry worked hard to keep the case from going completely cold. It was one of two cases, Larry hoped to solve before he retired.
Sewanee resident, Barbara King Ladd, immediately became intrigued by the article and set out to discover the man’s identity. She states, “I didn’t know it at the time, but God was at work, bringing together all the right people to solve this case and bring his family closure.”
Ladd soon came across a missing person from Georgia, named Donald Boardman. He had last spoken to his parents on Nov 23, 1985, when he confirmed he would travel to his parent’s home in Clearwater Florida for Thanksgiving. The only other information she could find on Donald was a newspaper article that talked about how 3 criminals were found with Donald’s new 1985 Camero, his ID and credit card. All of this information was given to Larry Davis, but the case stalled when there was no way to prove the Marion County John Doe was in fact, Donald Boardman.
Ladd states, “I would look at Donald’s picture and my heart ached because I knew somewhere out there, there had to be someone who loved this man and was looking for him.”
On April 29, 2021, Barbara King Ladd, contacted the Chamblee Police Department, with the hope that they would have more information, that would allow Donald’s family to be tracked down. Ladd states, “I am so glad Lori Bradburn received my message. Lori is the Criminal Analyst with the Chamblee Police Department, where Donald’s family filed a missing person report in Nov 1985. She was convinced we had a match, and she was able to track down Donald’s sister, Debbie. With Debbie’s DNA, we were finally able to confirm, the 1985 Marion County John Doe, is in fact, Donald Boardman.”
Ladd states, “I think it is really cool how God brought all of us together to solve this case. There is Larry Davis who originally investigated the case. He kept the case in his heart, all these years, and had the idea to contact Ben to do a story to raise awareness of the case. Then I come along and read the article. God knows I am a curious person, and He knew I would follow that curiosity tenaciously until I was satisfied. When the case stalled in Tennessee, it was through prayer that I decided to contact Chamblee Police Department. I chose to contact them through Facebook, where my message was received by Lori Brandburn. Without Lori, I don't think we would have been able to find Donald’s sister. So it took all of us, working together for this case to be solved, and for Donald’s sister to finally have some closure regarding her brother.”