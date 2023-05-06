Mondays and Wednesdays are big days for people who want locally sourced fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods and plants as the Farmer’s Market of Tullahoma at South Jackson and the Food Fair at Trinity Church are now in full swing and will continue through the summer and into the fall.
The Farmer’s Market of Tullahoma opened last month outside the South Jackson Performing Arts Center. Their hours are Mondays from 3 to 6 p.m. The Food Fair at Trinity Church at the intersection of Cedar and Wilson opened for the season May 3. Their hours of operation are Wednesdays from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Both markets generally run regularly into October.
Elaine Weaver revealed the Food Fair is now entering its 45th year and it offers something for everyone.
“It’s been going on for 44 years,” she said. “We have locally grown items along with locally sourced, baked goods, beef and pork, arts and crafts, plants. Good prices and locally grown.”
Weaver said the offerings will only get bigger as the harvest comes in, noting that sweet corn season sees the crowds flock to the Food Fair.
The Farmer’s Market of Tullahoma, held on Mondays, usually has about 20 vendors, some of whom also participate in the Food Fair on Wednesdays.
According to Gwendolyn Carr of the Farmer’s Market, there is a large variety of vendors on Mondays ranging from vegetables, plants, meats to even alpaca products. The Farmer’s Market also updates its Facebook page as to new products coming in and special events. For more information on the market and how to get involved, visit or message the Farmer’s Market of Tullahoma Facebook page.