Mondays and Wednesdays are big days for people who want locally sourced fruits and vegetables, meats, baked goods and plants as the Farmer’s Market of Tullahoma at South Jackson and the Food Fair at Trinity Church are now in full swing and will continue through the summer and into the fall.

The Farmer’s Market of Tullahoma opened last month outside the South Jackson Performing Arts Center. Their hours are Mondays from 3 to 6 p.m. The Food Fair at Trinity Church at the intersection of Cedar and Wilson opened for the season May 3. Their hours of operation are Wednesdays from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Both markets generally run regularly into October.

