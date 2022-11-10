LeGrand Sommers

"I was staring at a blank test. I didn't know where I was going to sleep that night. I couldn't think at all. I told myself I couldn't do this," recalled Quebeck resident LeGrand Sommers, 2022 graduate from Motlow State Community College. Just a few credit hours from finishing his degree, he handed his blank test to Mechatronics Associate Professor Paul Sand.

"I looked at the blank paper and said to him, LeGrand, this isn't you," said Mechatronics Associate Professor Paul Sand. "I knew that he was hard-working and one of my best students. Him not completing an assignment was not a good sign and highly irregular."