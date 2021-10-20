The mayor of Tullahoma achieved a personal milestone last month when he and his wife visited the last of the 50 states to golf.
Mayor Ray Knowis and his wife, Ann, have been traveling the United States over several decades, golfing in each state of the union and checking them off their list. The pair’s golf journey began in 1986, when the mayor was working at MicroCraft. While working in California on one of his company’s projects, he befriended a manager who was an avid golfer, Gardner James.
“The Jameses owned a condo at a golf resort on the Big Island of Hawaii and extended an invitation to us to spend a vacation there but told us that it was a golf resort and there was little else there to do,” Knowis told The News.
At that time, he and Ann were not golfers and had never participated in the sport. He said he assured James the pair would be able to find something else to occupy their time; however, once they arrived, they found James was not exaggerating: besides golf, the only other thing to do at the resort was tour the island.
“The first day there we found that the closest place for lunch was at the golf course,” he said, noting the pair ate and then began browsing in the pro shop.
When a friendly employee asked if the pair golfed, Knowis said he was sure to have confounded the man when they said they did not golf.
“Being a good manager, he suggested that we rent some clubs and give it a try,” Knowis said. “We did and so the journey began.”
The pair stepped onto the course with no lessons or instructions of any kind but still ended up falling in love with the game, thanks in part to the scenic course right on the ocean and the sight of the Kilauea volcano that allowed the pair to listen to the sound of the crashing waves.
“Ann was amazingly good as a first time, completely novice golfer,” he said of his wife, adding that they played every day they were in Hawaii.
As they were departing the island, Knowis said, the pair watched Jack Nicklaus win the Master’s golf tournament at Augusta April 13, 1986, and triumphantly raise his putter to celebrate. After that, the pair purchased their own clubs and began playing locally. Ann eventually became experienced enough that Ray believed she deserved better clubs and purchased a set of top of the line Calloway irons and driver. The new clubs boosted her confidence, the mayor said, and Ann became involved in the local women’s league. Ray’s job prevented him from playing more regularly at the local level but did afford him the opportunity to play on courses during work trips to Ohio, Virginia and California.
The Knowises would frequently return to Hawaii to visit with the Jameses and golf all over Hawaii. Eventually, the couples would start looking for more courses to play, with James lining up golf trips to Nevada, Arizona, and even Canada.
The Knowises also planned solo trips to golf in other states, including ventures to Seattle, Mount Shasta in California and the Dunes in Orgeon. Similar trips to New England added more courses to the pair’s list of golfing states as well as nature treks in Acadia National Park and Mount Washington.
At some point, Knowis said, he and Ann began thinking about all the places to which they’d traveled to golf and realized they were slowly ticking off each state in the union. Using a map of the nation, Ann would place pins in each state the pair had traveled for golf.
“Seeing that we had already played in a large number of the states, we decided to commit to playing in all of the states,” he told The News. “We had enjoyed all of our travel and golf, so it was an easy decision.”
From that point, trips for civic organizations or pleasure were planned with golf at the back of their minds: a trip to Montana to see Glacier National Park; a Rotary convention in Kansas City, Missouri; a short jaunt across the river to Kansas City, Kansas; a fishing trip to Lincoln, Nebraska.
More and more states were being checked off their list, with eight states alone packed into the Montana trip.
After that, there were only four states remaining: Oklahoma, New Mexico, Michigan and Alaska. These states proved more difficult to travel to, as they are not ones easily accessible from Tennessee. The pair ticked Oklahoma off the list in 2019 at the Cherokee Springs course in the Cherokee Nation. After that, the pair were able to cross New Mexico off the list with a trip to Albuquerque at the University of New Mexico Championship course. That trip was delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Knowis said, but was accomplished in March of this year. Michigan was crossed off the list in May.
The final state the Knowises had yet to visit for golf was Alaska, which spurred the couple on to plan the trip quickly and knock it out this year.
“Thinking back to the courses we had played, including Sea Mountain on the southern tip of the Big Island of Hawaii, then Poipu Bay on the western side of Kanui and the Bar Harbor course in eastern Maine, we had played on the southernmost, westernmost and easternmost courses in the US,” Knowis said. “So why not play the northernmost?”
After a brief internet search, Knowis said he discovered a course in Fairbanks, Alaska that carried the distinction of being the northernmost golf course in the nation.
“That became our destination, and we began planning the trip.”
The Knowises were able complete their map of pins early in September, when the pair traveled to Fairbanks on a “gloomy, drizzly day” with plenty of standing water on the course with another local couple, Fran and Dan Marcum. Knowis said the Marcums joked that the Knowises wouldn’t actually mark the state off their list, but all were glad to be on the trip together, as it made it “even more enjoyable.”
During the trip, the Tullahomans were able to tour Denali and spend three nights searching for the Aurora Borealis before completing their 50-state journey.
Thursday, Sept. 2, Ann birdied the final hole, which Knowis said was “a very nice way to finish.”
“Quite a way to end our golf journey,” Knowis told The News.
Although the Knowises have now golfed in all 50 states, Knowis said he and Ann have not put away their clubs just yet. They next plan to mark off all the Canadian provinces, having gotten a head start in the 1980s and ‘90s with Alberta and British Columbia.