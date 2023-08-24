HorsePlay Speedy.jpg

Local nonprofit organization Horse Play Inc. is inviting residents to come down and dance under the stars for its annual dance event this Saturday.

Horse Play’s “Barn Dancing Under the Stars” event is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Sat, Aug. 26, at the Lynchburg Pavilion at Wiseman Park. Tickets are on sale now for $30 for single individuals, $50 for couples $8 and children under the age of 10 are free. Eight-person table reservations are also available for $200.

