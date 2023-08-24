Local nonprofit organization Horse Play Inc. is inviting residents to come down and dance under the stars for its annual dance event this Saturday.
Horse Play’s “Barn Dancing Under the Stars” event is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Sat, Aug. 26, at the Lynchburg Pavilion at Wiseman Park. Tickets are on sale now for $30 for single individuals, $50 for couples $8 and children under the age of 10 are free. Eight-person table reservations are also available for $200.
The South Jackson Street will be performing throughout the evening, and there will be a silent auction along with the choice of either a hamburger, hotdog or barbecue with chips, a beverage and dessert with their meal.
Those interested in volunteering during the fall are asked to choose to attend a new volunteer orientation on either Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. or Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. Volunteers are asked to commit to an hour session for eight weeks as a leader or side walker. Sessions are held on Monday evenings and Saturday mornings.
HorsePlay Inc. is a nonprofit organization at 815 Westside Dr. that provides recreational horseback riding opportunities for children with mental or physical challenges. The organization’s goal is to help students build muscle strength and coordination, develop relationships with horses and people and to have fun along the way. The program is operated and certified under the guidelines of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH International).