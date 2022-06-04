On Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11, the granddaddy of all Lynchburg events, Frontier Freedom Days, will be held in Lynchburg. With a good mixture of old favorites and new fun, this year’s celebration promises to provide affordable family entertainment.
Carnival lovers of all ages will be happy to learn that rides and games will be available Friday and Saturday, provided by Fox Creek Amusement Company from Lexington, Kentucky. There will be a $15 armband available both days. In addition, there will be pony rides and a petting zoo.
The Kids Parade, sponsored by The Moore County News and other local businesses, will line up in front of the Jail Museum on Saturday at 10 a.m. for a walk around the square, and a free visit to the museum.
There will be 75 treasures at the live annual auction, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. Look them over under the tent at the Gazebo before the auction begins and start lining up for your number at 11:30 am. The auction starts at noon. Bring a chair.
At 3 p.m. in the Gazebo, bragging rights will go to the winners of the dog and goat contests in three categories: Best Trick, Best “How I Got My Dog or Goat” Story and the Most Patriotic Dog or Goat Costume.
Music is always a big part of the Frontier Freedom Days Event. Clogging will be provided by Just for Clicks and Mid-State Cloggers. Music on Friday night by Jimmy and Joy; on by Cecil Shields and also by Troy Durm and his band, Yesterday’s Wine. Bring a chair and enjoy live music for listening and dancing, climaxing on Saturday night with Fireworks at 9 p.m.
There will be vendors selling good food, including non-profits such as the FCE ladies selling fried pies on Saturday to support community projects.
The event takes place on the Historic Square and in Wiseman Park. There will be no access to the Square from the traffic light during Frontier Days. The short street in front of Harley Davidson and Southern Perks will also be closed during the entire event to accommodate a stage.