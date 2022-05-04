Hannah Chessor and Eleanor Fults have been named Distinguished Young Women for the Cumberland Valley and Tullahoma for 2023.
The Distinguished Young Women of Cumberland Valley and Tullahoma Program was held April 23 at Tullahoma High School. This year, 16 young women, all students at Tullahoma High School, participated in the five-week program. The program consists of five categories - scholastics, interview, talent, self-express, and fitness.
Eleanor Fults was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cumberland Valley and Hannah Chessor was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Tullahoma. The two young women will now participate in the TN State Distinguished Young Women Program in July.
The Distinguished Young Women program is a scholarship competition for young ladies in their junior year of high school. The Cumberland Valley and Tullahoma program has become one of the nation’s most successful local programs. Over the past 16 years, the program has had one national winner and six state winners. To date, Tullahoma High School juniors have earned over $300,000 in cash scholarships as a result of this program.
Participating in this year’s program were Sophie Ponder, Nevaeh Adkisson, Jenna Wooten, Abigail Green, Gracie Anderson, Hannah Chessor, Katelyn Cyr, Eleanor Fults, Addison Mahaffey, Kayte Byrom, Emma Stokes, Olivia Thomasson, Hannah Waller, Anna Bymaster, Ashlee Weaver, and Chloe Mansfield.