Local nonprofit organization HorsePlay Inc. received a few generous donations from clubs earlier this month.
The Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club welcomed HorsePlay Inc., board member Ken Mackay and Program Coordinator Holli Holder as special guests for their Aug. 11 lunch meeting to present them a donation of $2,000.
Both Holder and Mackay talked to club members and answered questions they had about HorsePlay. Holder praised both volunteers and sponsors for helping keep HorsePlay going and said the money donated will go towards taking care of the horses.
“We’re not an organization without [the horses] and we can’t serve our children without them,” Holder said.
Holder told club members that this year HorsePlay had 30 volunteers due to COVID-19. A club member asked if a child can ride a horse on their own or do they need assistance and she said it depends on the child as they will start out with a leader and side walker with the goal of having them be as independent as possible. If the child shows they are more balanced without assistance and/or have gained more skills during their sessions, then they will take away the leaders and let them ride on their own.
“I think towards the end of our sessions several of them get to ride independently,” Holder said. “Some won’t get to but we’ll try to make them as independent as possible.”
Mackay then talked to the club about his experience as a side walker and said he began volunteering on a friend’s advice after losing his business in a fire and going through depression. He described working with the children during the eight week session as “amazing” as he gets to watch them and forgets about his troubles. He added he was surprised to see the parents stick around to watch their children. He said it doesn’t cost the parents thanks to sponsors and donations and thanked the Downtown Lions Club.
“What you’re doing is amazing, you really are a side walker or a leader for this horse even if you’re not there,” Mackay said. “Your money is there and I want to thank you.”
A few days later, HorsePlay was visited by members of the GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club of Tullahoma, who donated $10,000 to the cause. According to member Tanya Sheeley, the money was raised through their Live on the Lawn benefit concert and auction held back in May. HorsePlay board members, including board President Kirsten Lambert, were surprised by the donation and thanked the GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club of Tullahoma.
HorsePlay Inc. is a nonprofit organization at 815 Westside Dr. that provides recreational horseback riding opportunities for children with mental or physical challenges. The organization’s goal is to help students build muscle strength and coordination, develop relationships with horses and people and to have fun along the way. The program is operated and certified under the guidelines of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH International).
To volunteer at HorsePlay call 307-0774, go to horseplayinc.org or send a message to HorsePlay’s Facebook page.