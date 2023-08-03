Girl Scout Troop 2163 has been active in the Tullahoma community for 18 plus years under the leadership of Troop Leader Greg Gressel.
“They are an extremely active, high adventure troop that has traveled all over the country and the world as well as being deeply rooted in Community Service and doing their part to strengthen our community,” Gressel said. “They do 100's of hours of Community service every year and many of those projects happen through their Highest Awards Program - Bronze Silver and Gold Awards.”
Juniors ranked Girl Scouts (Grades 4-5) earn the Bronze Award by teaming up with other girls to make a difference in their towns. Cadets ranted Girl Scouts (Grades 6-8) earn the Silver Award by researching an issue, making a plan to address it and then taking action to improve their communities.
Seniors and Ambassadors ranted Girl Scouts (Grade 9-12) earn the Gold Award—the highest award in Girl Scouting—by developing and carrying out lasting solutions to issues in their neighborhoods and beyond.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts truly are the world changers, rock stars, role models, and real-life heroes we all look up to,” Gressel said. “Plus, they’re amazing candidates for colleges, scholarships, competitive internship programs, and exciting careers.”
Troop 2163 has had 17 Bronze Award, 13 Silver Award and 9 Gold Award recipients over the years with many more to come. The troop will be starting their Fall Product Fundraiser with nuts, candies and magazines in August, Annual Christmas Greenery Sale in October and Girl Scout Cookies in December through February.
July 26 was Girl Scout Troop 2163’s Agricultural Day. The troop started the morning at the Food Fair at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma to learn all about what local farmers are raising, and what the farmer’s market can provide to the community. Gressell shared his thanks to all the local farmers who took the time to share their knowledge with the Girl Scout Troop, adding they also learned about Century Farms.
The troop were then off to Nash Family Creamery in Chapel Hill. They got to tour the farm, see the milking process, learn about the different types of cows and got to meet all the baby calves, some only 3 days old, as a special treat.
“The calves enjoyed all the special attention from the girls,” Gressel said. “We had an awesome lunch at the creamery and then of course - had to eat the ice cream.”
Girl Scout Troop 2163 then headed to Bedford Lake, and ended the day with learning and working on their fishing badges.
“From crickets, worms and lures to different types of poles and techniques - we had a blast,” Gressel said. “Lots of great bluegill, brim, sunfish, and bass were caught - with a few we failed to get pictures of before releasing. And the girls can tell you amazing stories about the ones that got away!”
Gressel said Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development experience for girls and the largest girl organization in the world.
“Our mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place,” he said. “We want to offer them every opportunity available so they know they can be and do anything! Girl Scout Troop 2163 leads the way!”
To follow them and support their efforts you can find them on Facebook and Instagram at Girl Scout Troop 2163 Cookie Truck.