Girl Scout Troop 2163 has been active in the Tullahoma community for 18 plus years under the leadership of Troop Leader Greg Gressel.

“They are an extremely active, high adventure troop that has traveled all over the country and the world as well as being deeply rooted in Community Service and doing their part to strengthen our community,” Gressel said. “They do 100's of hours of Community service every year and many of those projects happen through their Highest Awards Program - Bronze Silver and Gold Awards.”