Recently, two girls, Emma and Lucy Carroll, pledged to make a tree part of their life stories. Their family had moved to a house and lot near downtown Tullahoma that had very few trees. With the help of their father, Jon Carroll, they planted seven saplings in their yard on a sunny afternoon. The saplings were acquired from the Arbor Day Foundation.
Lucy planted a dogwood outside her bedroom window and named it “The Lucy Bedroom Doghouse.” Emma also planted a dogwood outside her bedroom window. Meanwhile, at the street the girls planted a red mulberry for their mother, Kristen Carroll. In addition, they helped plant three redbuds and a white oak in the front yard. They are saving six more saplings to plant in the backyard in honor of Arbor Day.
“Make A Tree Part of Your Life Story” is the motto of the Tullahoma Tree Board. Anyone having interest in obtaining a sapling and planting it this month should contact the Tree Board of Arbor Day Foundation. Trees can be planted in honor or in memory of someone on private property, in the Tullahoma Arboretum or other city property.
Daughters of American Revolution helped initiate the Carrolls’ plantings. Arbor Day is April 29 as the celebration is always on the last Friday of April. This year will mark the 150th observance. Arbor Day is a national holiday created to recognize the importance of trees. The most common way people celebrate Arbor Day is to get together in groups to plant trees.