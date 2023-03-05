While Glenn Ware is currently trying to find himself a physical home, he may have found his new hometown as Tullahoma has welcomed him as one of its own.
Ware, 55, arrived to Tullahoma in mid-January of this year after walking and hitchhiking from Dade City, Fla., to Tennessee to hopefully start a new life for himself and get back on his feet after struggling with being homeless for five years.
“It seemed like I’m burying myself faster than I can get out,” he said. “I’ve been struggling to find a place to get a home and nobody wants to help.”
According to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Tennessee saw a large increase in homelessness between 2020 and 2022 with an increase of 3,311, and saw 10,567 people who were counted as homeless on one night in January 2022.
While living in Florida, Ware experienced tragedy with the deaths of his daughter and wife in 1989, and life was getting worse for him last October so he made the decision to travel to Tennessee. Per Ware, he got a ride from Florida to Birmingham, Ala., and walked to Tennessee from there, where he unfortunately was robbed of everything. With some help, he was able get some new clothes and continued his journey. He stated his original destination was Sevierville with the hope of finding country music legend Dolly Parton as he saw on a video where she said she likes helping people.
His plans changed; however, when he arrived in Tullahoma and was baptized at the church of Christ at Cedar Lane.
“I love Tennessee. Tennessee is something, I never had a place like it,” Ware said. “I love this little town.”
Since arriving in Tullahoma, Ware has been staying at the various churches and locations taking part in the Tullahoma Winter Shelter Project, which provides a safe, warm overnight shelter overnight for community members in need from late December to early March. While there was a good deal of a process to go through, Ware said once someone has signed in and agreed to the follow the rules, they have a place to stay for the night, and depending on the location, will have a chance to wash their clothes and shower and a meal. Ware said his experience with the Tullahoma Winter Shelter Project had been decent.
“They have rules and regulations but they give you a safe place to sleep. It’s a safe haven at nighttime.”
Ware said the only problem those who use the shelters face is having somewhere to go during the day. He said for the day he hangs around, walking and trying to not get into of trouble.
“It’s all the same, it’s just day-to-day and not knowing if you’re going to eat but now we got somewhere to sleep but what will we do during the day with the time? It gets boring just sitting and watching the traffic go by.” He added “Sometimes you want to go down to the little dollar store and buy a big bag of water balloons, fill them up and throw them at cars just to have something to do.”
Getting around until the shelter opened up again in the evening wasn’t easy for Ware, as he uses a wheelchair to help carry his few belongings and himself, and he has been dealing with a heart condition. He noted that since his baptism he hasn’t had much issues.
“I am hoping and praying that the next time I go see another doctor they tell me that nothing is wrong with me.”
Despite the hiccups he’s experienced during his journey, Ware made contact with a local resident, who asked to not be named, who has been providing assistance to Ware and checks in on him frequently. Ware said the resident has been a real life savior to him.
“Without that man I would have went hungry many nights but he has been right there for me,” Ware said.
Currently, Ware is waiting on getting a Tennessee ID and having his other information transferred, like his birth certificate, in order receive Medicaid and other assistance.
“You have a lot of resources in the town but without ID I can’t do nothing, and I don’t like asking people for help.”
For Ware, while he loves Tullahoma he would like to see a permanent homeless shelter built so he and others had somewhere to go during the day instead of being out in the streets and loitering in areas to beg for money. He stated while he is disabled and shouldn’t work, he will still rather give an effort to work instead of holding a sign in the middle of a parking lot or standing in the corner bothering people for money.
“Some of us should learn how to work for what we get,” he said. “I think every person in the world shouldn’t be given a handout. We need a hand-up instead of a handout.”
As he continues to find himself a permanent home, Ware asks all of the Tullahoma community to help all the homeless that they can.
“Help us to get a shelter where we can go somewhere to hang out and not be on your streets begging for money,” he said. “If you see us on the corner and know we’re homeless, then yeah help us out.”
For more about the Tullahoma Winter Shelter Project, visit the Tullahoma Winter Shelter Project’s Facebook page.