Glenn Ware

Glenn Ware sits out in the patio area of London’s Restaurant and Bar in late January as he waits to return to the Tullahoma Winter Shelter at First Christian Church that evening. 

 Kyle Murphy photo

While Glenn Ware is currently trying to find himself a physical home, he may have found his new hometown as Tullahoma has welcomed him as one of its own. 

Ware, 55, arrived to Tullahoma in mid-January of this year after walking and hitchhiking from Dade City, Fla., to Tennessee to hopefully start a new life for himself and get back on his feet after struggling with being homeless for five years.

