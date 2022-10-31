The South Cumberland Community Fund Special Places Project mural is now for the eyes of the world to see. Artist Andee Rudloff was joined by students and community members to unveil to complete the mural in Tracy City – the small town nestled in the hills of Grundy County. Rudloff specializes in murals that connect members of their community to bring visibility to the unique qualities of their towns and neighborhoods.

Oliver Jervis

Grundy County Historical Society President Oliver Jervis concentrates on his contribution to the mural. Siblings Bailey and Matthew Chrisman came out opening day, despite the chilly fall temperature, to add their creative touches

The 2022 Special Places Project is part of the celebration of South Cumberland Community Fund’s 10th anniversary. “It is the first of a hoped-for series of projects in communities across the Plateau,” noted Bonnie McCardell, chair of the Special Places Project committee.

Bailey
final mural