Grundy County Historical Society President Oliver Jervis concentrates on his contribution to the mural. Siblings Bailey and Matthew Chrisman came out opening day, despite the chilly fall temperature, to add their creative touches
The South Cumberland Community Fund Special Places Project mural is now for the eyes of the world to see. Artist Andee Rudloff was joined by students and community members to unveil to complete the mural in Tracy City – the small town nestled in the hills of Grundy County. Rudloff specializes in murals that connect members of their community to bring visibility to the unique qualities of their towns and neighborhoods.
The 2022 Special Places Project is part of the celebration of South Cumberland Community Fund’s 10th anniversary. “It is the first of a hoped-for series of projects in communities across the Plateau,” noted Bonnie McCardell, chair of the Special Places Project committee.
Over the past quarter century, Rudloff has designed and rendered numerous murals in her unique and cheerful style in collaboration with communities in Nashville, Southern Kentucky, and now, Tracy City. Her designs include images made by community members who also help paint the murals. “I’ve always thought that murals should be by, for, and reflect the community,” Rudloff said.
Rudloff met earlier this fall with SCCF and community members to discuss her vision and her process. SCCF sponsored a campaign to recruit members of all plateau communities to share what they find special about living on the mountain. Rudloff compiled these submissions and designed the mural, which is a mélange of many ideas.
“One of the most important goals for us is involving the entire Plateau community,” said Katie Goforth, SCCF’s director of community development. “Andee’s process for completion of the Special Places project ensures that our community is involved in both the planning and creation of the mural at Round House Park.”
Students from Tracy City Elementary, Grundy County High School and St. Andrews spent Friday with Rudloff at Old Roundhouse Park in Tracy City painting the mural that was designed with input from students at local elementary schools and Grundy County citizens. More adults and youth came to help complete the task Sunday morning.
“On Sunday, a student from Sewanee Elementary who had been in the group of 5th graders who met with Andee came with his dad to paint. He saw the tree with the bird and he said, ‘that was my idea- I drew a bird and a tree.’ He felt he was a part of the mural’s creation,” McCardell shared.
Grundy County Historical Society President Oliver Jervis attended Friday’s painting session. In the rear of the GCHS and Heritage Center building on Railroad Avenue is the newly established Tennessee’s South Cumberland Tourism Partnership office and visitors’ center. The inclusion of the tourism center at the Heritage Center is a perfect partnership. The Heritage Center is centrally located on the plateau and is the place where the attractions of the region can be tasted and serve as a hub for tourists to make further exploration.
“The mural is a great addition to the park and the area, and it compatible to what is happening,” Jervis said. “It will draw people into the historic district.”