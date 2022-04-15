Baker & Cole Realty has announced a new agent at their firm as Kelsi Griffin has joined the local real estate business.
“Kelsi Griffin, is a rising star in real estate,” Baker & Cole said in their announcement. “This new agent is ambitious about meeting the real estate needs and goals of her local and surrounding communities. Kelsi understands how busy life can be, and how important it is to be able to do what you love.”
Griffin aspires to help her clients achieve property goals that will bring harmony and balance to their lives. Her background in Agriculture and involvement with the equine community led to real estate as an obvious career choice for the work-life balance she wanted to create. While pursuing her own passions and interests, the field of real estate provides her the opportunity and flexibility to help her clients achieve their dreams as well.
Born and raised in Southern Middle Tennessee, Kelsi is proud to still call this area “Home.” Throughout her life she has been surrounded by agriculture and is a former member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA).
She graduated Cum Laude from Middle Tennessee State University and holds a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Horse Science, minoring in Business Administration. Additionally, Kelsi has own and ran her own boarding barn for 3-plus years. She has four horses of her own, competes locally and nationally in barrel racing, and has show experience in multiple disciplines. Kelsi has a multi-faceted background in dealing with investment and rental properties, service industry, buying, selling, and negotiating.
“Kelsi is truly a Go-Getter. She is equipped to roll with the punches and nail things down, eliminating the hassle of guesswork,” Baker & Cole noted. “Whether you are looking to buy or sell, Kelsi’s professional real estate services are only a phone call, text message, or email away.”