Six local veterans now have handmade tokens of appreciation to use or display in their homes, courtesy of the Heirloom Quilters’ Guild.
The Guild presented Quilts of Valor to the local veterans in a special ceremony at the end of August for local area veterans who served their country in times of conflict and peace.
Quilts of Valor are specially-made quilts bestowed upon service members upon their return to the states. Started in 2003 by a Blue Star mother, Catherine Roberts, the quilts are meant to show Americans’ appreciation for the service of military personnel by welcoming them home with love and gratitude. The Quilts of Valor Foundation is now a nationwide service effort that connects civilians with service members and veterans, as well as connecting veterans with other veterans. As of 2019, more than 200,000 Quilts of Valor have been gifted to veterans across the country.
According to Ellen Anderson with the Heirloom Quilters’ Guild, the recipients of their Quilts of Valor are based on nominations. Members nominate veterans who may attend their church or with whom they serve on various civic organizations.
Originally, the Guild was creating quilts to send up to Fort Campbell in Kentucky, but members realized the Tullahoma area had numerous veterans who were also deserving of their very own Quilt of Valor.
“We decided to stay local, so each year we nominate someone we know, and that’s how we get the recipients,” Anderson said.
The quilts never follow any specific pattern, Anderson said, though the main color scheme tends to be red, white and blue to display the patriotism the veterans showed during their service. Certain elements, including stars or stripes, may make their way onto the quilts, but quilting guilds have free rein to come up with whatever design they would like for each quilt.
Each year, the guild is able to create anywhere from six to eight quilts for the nominees, Anderson said.
“That’s about all we can handle,” she told The News.
This year’s ceremony was the first in a couple years, as the guild did not hold one last year due to the spread of the coronavirus. Those receiving quilts were Alan Harris, a veteran of the Army and Tennessee Army National Guard; Richard Kulp, an Air Force veteran; Tom Courington, an Army veteran; William Seagraves, an Air Force veteran; Joel Davenport, an Air Force Veteran; and Catherine Murray, a Marine Corps veteran.
Harris served 37 years total in the military and is the current American Legion Post 43 Commander. Guild members said Harris’ quilt was particularly special to them because Harris initially refused his own quilt until all the members of Post 43 had received their own. That he finally received his quilt, members said, was a great honor for them. Kulp served for 20 years in the Air Force. Courington is a World War II and Korean War veteran and also served in the Army reserves. He has 13 total years of service to his name. Seagraves served for 16 years, including tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. Davenport served for eight years, joking that his term of service was during the Cold War. Murray served in the Marine Corps for four years, and is the first female veteran to receive a Quilt of Valor from the Heirloom Quilters’ Guild.
In addition to celebrating his Quilt of Valor, Courington also celebrated his 94th birthday during the ceremony. He thanked his wife, Sue, for her dedicated and loving support over the years.
Seagraves said his quilt was the second best gift he had ever received after the hugs from his children when he returned home.
Davenport, an instructor at UTSI, said he was accepting his quilt on behalf of all the men and women who could not be there to receive their own.
Kulp also thanked his wife, becoming emotional while detailing her dedication to their marriage and him throughout his term of service to the Air Force.
Murray said she was honored to receive the quilt before sharing that the military and the world was “still not there yet.” She shared how, during her time in the Corps, she was awarded the title of “Marine of the Island” while she was serving in Hawaii. At that time, the Marine of the Island was given an opportunity to dine with the governor of Hawaii but, as she is a black female, she was not allowed to go and a white male Marine would have to go in her place.
“They wanted a white guy to represent the Marine Corps, and because I was a Black woman, I could have all the goodies that went along with [the title], but I couldn’t come to the event,” she said. “So I shoved this stuff on the other side and said, ‘Thank you, but no thank you.’”
That incident happened nearly 40 years prior, but Murray said people—both civilians and military personnel—needed to work together to make the country a better place for all people.
“I will treasure this,” she said of the quilt. “Thank you for everything.”
Afterwards, Murray said being the first female veteran to receive a Quilt of Valor from the Heirloom Quilters’ Guild was “pretty awesome.”
“I had no idea what was going to happen today,” she said. “They just told me they nominated me for something. I feel like it’s really awesome to be the first woman in Tullahoma to receive one.”
Traveling Vietnam Wall
Anderson said another opportunity for veterans to receive healing will come in the form of the Traveling Vietnam Wall – The Wall That Heals. The replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in the nation’s capital was unveiled by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in 1996. The traveling wall has been displayed at nearly 700 communities throughout the nation, offering visitors the opportunity to see and touch the wall right in their own backyard.
According to the VVMF, the wall provides thousands of veterans who have been unable to cope with the prospect of facing the wall to find the strength and courage to do so within their own communities, thus allowing the healing process to begin.
The exhibit will be in Murfreesboro Nov. 11-14, Anderson said, inviting all local area veterans to travel to Rutherford County to see it for themselves.
The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the original memorial wall and measures 375 feet wide and 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. The replica is constructed in the same chevron shape as the original wall, and visitors can do name rubbings of an individual service member’s name if they so choose.
There is also a portable education center that travels with the wall, giving visitors more information on the wall, the Vietnam War and more.
The Murfreesboro exhibition is sponsored by The Wall That Heals, TriStar, CommuniServe and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.