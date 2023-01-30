Coming off of completing a home for a family in Winchester, Highland Rim Habitat for Humanity (HRHFH) have begun the process of building the next new home in Tullahoma.

Recently, HRHFH received a donation of $5,000 from Publix’s Super Markets Charities program which will be used to begin its next project on building a home on a lot on Maplewood Avenue which, when the project is completed, will be home for a local family. 

Tags

Recommended for you