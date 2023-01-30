Coming off of completing a home for a family in Winchester, Highland Rim Habitat for Humanity (HRHFH) have begun the process of building the next new home in Tullahoma.
Recently, HRHFH received a donation of $5,000 from Publix’s Super Markets Charities program which will be used to begin its next project on building a home on a lot on Maplewood Avenue which, when the project is completed, will be home for a local family.
HRHFH is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian organization dedicated to building simple, decent and affordable homes in Coffee and Franklin counties since 1992. The nonprofit is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, which has over 2,300 affiliates worldwide. HRHFH partners with volunteers and low income families to fulfill its purpose. Homeowner families are chosen according to their need, ability to repay the no-profit, no-interest mortgage and their willingness to work in partnership with HRHFH.
According to HRHFH President Terrie Quick, the lot was donated to the organization by the City of Tullahoma last fall. The house in question has been abandoned for over a decade after the previous owner died. Over time, it became a place for squatters and drug addicts before the brush became so overwhelming no one could get on the property. Quick said it was decided to cut down the brush during the winter to begin the cleaning up the lot and demolishing the house to build a new one.
Quick thanked Publix for the donation, yet she noted that $5,000 is not going to be enough to build a house for a family in need. Quick said in order to build the homes, HRHFH needs corporate partnerships to help provide funding and volunteers in Tullahoma, similar to the organization’s partnership with Nissan in Franklin County.
“The reason why we have not been building in Tullahoma is lack of funding,” she said. “I was thinking if [HRHFH] can get at least four or five corporate sponsors that say can give $25,000 a piece we could possibly build a brand new home for that amount of money.”
Anyone interested and want more information about HRHFH can visit the organization’s Facebook page or its website at hrhfh.org for updates and to make donations. Those wanting to get involved can contact Quick at 931-273-2201 or HRHFH Office Manager Elisa Chessor at 931-247-5599. HRHFH’s office hub is at the First United Methodist Church’s Henry Center, located at 201 W. Lincoln St. Anyone who wants to send a donation can send it to HRHFH’s P.O. box at HRHFH P.O Box 1295 Tullahoma, Tenn.
