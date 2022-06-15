Volunteers with Highland Rim Habitat for Humanity will be participating at Planet Roo during the 2022 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this weekend.
Planet Roo focuses on sustainability and global consciousness and offers a chance to nonprofits to share their missions with the music lovers attending the festival.
At the same time, Planet Roo provides an opportunity to festival goers to learn and relax.
Highland Rim Habitat for Humanity President Terrie Quick said the nonprofit organization first participated at Plant Roo in 2019, the last time the music and arts festival was held, and said this year they will have a display of how HRHfH strives to build its habitat homes all energy efficient from the foundation to the roof. She added HRHfH also plans on offering festival guests a seeded fruit to encourage reuse and grow concept as a way of food supply.
Quick said she and Build Captain Mike Hill are excited to be around festival goers who give off vibes of community, as well as the variety of foods from all around the world.
“Our involvement with Bonnaroo is important to us because they graciously support our organization with grant money,” Quick said. “We also like to demonstrate some wonderful things that go on at The Farm on these four days that often get overlooked.”
She added planning on attending Bonnaroo this year should stop by HRHfH’s tent at Planet Roo. For more, visit Highland Rim Habitat for Humanity’s Facebook page.
HRHFH is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian organization dedicated to building simple, decent and affordable homes in Coffee and Franklin counties since 1992. The nonprofit is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, which has over 2,300 affiliates worldwide, whose mission is “seeking to put God’s love into action by building homes, community and hope. HRHFH partners with volunteers and low income families to fulfill its purpose. Homeowner families are chosen according to their need, ability to repay the no-profit, no-interest mortgage and their willingness to work in partnership with HRHFH.