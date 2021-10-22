Next weekend, the streets and neighborhoods of Tullahoma will be filled with costumed children seeking their annual confectionary quotas for Halloween.
This year’s trick-or-treating holiday falls on a Sunday and a school night, making trick-or-treating plans more complicated than if the holiday were on a weekend night. But Tullahoma city officials want to remind parents and trick-or-treaters alike to be safe on the roads and sidewalks as they collect their candy stashes.
Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams said his officers will be out around various areas of town Halloween night in order to monitor traffic as well as their usual calls.
“We want everyone to be safe as well as have fun,” he told The News.
Further, the police chief offered a few tips for trick-or-treaters and their parents for how to have a safe holiday night.
“It is always a good reminder for our spooks and goblins to wear costumes that fit properly and, if they are wearing masks, wear ones that do not obstruct their vision so they can see approaching cars,” he said. “Speaking of cars, it is also a good idea for reflective strips of tape to be added to costumes and/or glow sticks be worn front and back so our trick-or-treaters remain visible to traffic.”
Traditionally, the neighborhoods that see significant increases in traffic include The Fairways, Macon Manor, Tara Estates and the Sharondale area of town; however, drivers are reminded to keep a lookout for children on their candy hunts.
For parents not wanting to send their children out on a school night for their Halloween hauls, there are also a number of Halloween trunk-or-treats that will offer plenty of family friendly fun and copious candy collections for children.
Friday, Oct. 29, a number of downtown Tullahoma businesses will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters after school. Participating businesses will be marked with an orange ribbon on their doors, allowing parents to see which businesses to skip and which to stop inside. School ends for elementary school students at 3 p.m. that day; parents can transport their children directly from school to downtown Tullahoma for a quick candy stop before heading home for the weekend.
Saturday Oct. 30 events
Lannom Library, 312 N. Collins St., will be having a trunk-or-treat in the library parking lot from 3—5 p.m. or until the candy runs out. The library will close at 3 p.m. in order to put on the event.
Alderman Sernobia McGee will be hosting the second annual Jefferson Street Park Halloween Trunk or Treat from 3—6 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Park blacktop. Activities include a ring toss game, cake walk, cotton candy machine, snow cones, live music, pumpkin painting and plenty of candy for the children.
Myers Customs and Automotive, LLC, will host a trunk-or-treat cruise-in form 4—7 p.m. at its 800 S. Anderson St. location
The Coffee County Rescue Squad will host its Halloween Party and trunk-or-treat from 5—9 p.m. at the Rescue Squad headquarters, 2270 Murfreesboro Hwy, Manchester. Free hot dogs and candy will be available.
Sunday, Oct. 31 events
On Halloween night, a number of organizations and churches have set their family-friendly events with plenty of time for children to enjoy the holiday and still get to bed on time for school the next morning.
The Hands-On Science Center’s Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, with the trunk-or-treat reserved for 4—6 p.m. There will be autumn activities, spooky science, creepy crafts, ghostly games and smoky foods available with free admission.
From 3—5 p.m. that day, Daily Fun Spot—formerly known as Skate Eskape—will be hosting a trunk-or-treat. The business is located at 200 Ledford Mill Road near Lowe’s.
Harmony Baptist Church, located at 1600 Old Estill Springs Road, will hold a drive-through trunk-or-treat from 4:30—6 p.m. followed by a chili supper at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Life Change Church, 414 Wilson Ave., will hold its trunk-or-treat from 5—7 p.m. Vehicles will need to be in place in the parking lot no later than 4:15 in order to hand out candy, though setup begins at 3:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated trunks or truck beds. A registration link can be found on the church’s event page on Facebook.
Highland Baptist Church, 808 W. Hickory St., will also hold its trunk-or-treat from 5—7 p.m. Plenty of candy and prizes will be given out, as well as hot dogs and hot chocolate.