Those who stop by the Hands-On Science Center for the new U.S. Desert Exhibit may have seen a familiar face in the exhibit.
The Hands-On Science Center held a ribbon cutting on Saturday, Feb. 5, for its new exhibit where it also welcomed back Harriet, the Desert Box Turtle.
HOSC Executive Director Sean Amidon said the ribbon cutting was the beginning of the reintroduction of some of the live animals back to the science center. Amidon said on Feb. 19 the science center will be reintroducing its Russian Tortoise, Natasha, with a ribbon cutting for its Tortoise in Space Exhibit. He added there will be several more events happening over the next few months.
“This is the first of many events that we are going to be having including some ribbon cuttings up to very large renovations that we have planned,” Amidon said. “Keep your eyes on Facebook as we have lots and lots of events planned this year. Things are going to be happening a lot and they are going be to happening quick.”
On Friday, Feb. 25, the science center will be partnering with Trinity Lutheran Church for a chili and trivia night fundraiser to celebrate National Chili Day at the church at 705 Wilson Ave. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. and admission is $10 which includes all you can eat chili and a beverage. All proceeds will benefit Tullahoma Day Care and the science center.
Those wanting to register a team or want more information can call 455-9475 or email TLCadministrator@lighttube.net.
The Hands-On Science Center has also opened up registration for its spring camps. The camps will be three sets of two-day camps which focus on simple engineering concepts and teams will be working together to design and engineer the ultimate egg drop device. The dates available to sign-up are March 17 to 18, March 31 to April 1 and April 7 to 8. Space will be limited and admission is $50, $45 for members and siblings.
For more information, call 455-8387 or email info@hosctn.org.
HOSC is located on 101 Mitchell Blvd and business hours for the science center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.