The Hands-On Science Center has announced it will have an indoor mask mandate for its upcoming 26th anniversary birthday bash scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28.
In the statement, HOSC Executive Director Sean Amidon said the center was monitoring the local situation of rising cases of COVID-19 and, at that point in time, HOSC will continue to go forward with the birthday bash celebration with a strict indoor masking requirements.
“Based on the most up-to-date CDC guidelines, we will be requiring mask-wearing during all general admission hours until further notice,” Amidon said in the statement. “In accordance with the latest scientific evidence and CDC's recommendations this does include vaccinated individuals.”
As of writing, the number of active cases in Coffee County is 334, with 123 deaths and 7,012 cases considered inactive and/or recovered. That number is up sharply from just July 3, when just three cases of COVID-19 were indicated active in Coffee County—an 11,000% increase.
HOSC will provide further updates as the situation continues to evolve; it was preparing for any contingencies in case of the possibility of needing to cancel the event or even close the science center for an extended period if necessary.
For the time being, the HOSC 26th Birthday Bash is set to take place Saturday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free admission to the public, where there will be crafts, games, hourly science shows and other activities happening throughout the day inside and outside the science center. There will be also be fundraising activities to help fund programs and future improvements at HOSC, including face painting and food sales.
HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.