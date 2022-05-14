Last month, the Hands-On Science Center held a reopening and rededication of its sensory room in memory to a former board member.
As part of Autism Acceptance month, the Hands-On Science Center held a reopening and dedication of the Stan Powell Sensory Break Room on Saturday morning, April 2, and had general admission viewing and tours of the sensory room for most of the day. Then, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. the sensory room was reserved for those with sensory disorders. The room is was sponsored by NAS according to HOSC Executive Sean Amidon.
HOSC Facilities Committee Member Taryn Amidon led the tours and showed the various items and activities that are available, which include: a bubble machine, a LEGO table, sensory swing, bins with various things to help with motor skills and life tasks, texture boards, coloring pages, puzzles, weighted blankets, ball pit, chalk, white and magnetic board and a quiet sit area, sensory seat. Amidon said there are plans to update the room.
“I got big plans to make it bigger and better, but for now this is what we got,” Taryn said.
The room was available for use but was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. When it came time to reopen it, Taryn said the decision was made to rededicate the room to Dr. Eldon “Stan” Powell, who served as a board chair for HOSC in 2020. Powell passed away in October 2021.
“He was the first one to jump on board and said ‘Yes, let’s do it. Let’s build it.’ It seemed fitting to name it after him,” she said.
According to Taryn, the sensory break room is there for those who experience sensory overload, which she described as having a flashlight on in one’s face while having a radio playing loudly next to a person.
“What this area does is it takes you away from all that stimuli and really just calms everything down,” she said. “It’s like pressing mute on the world.”
The sensory break room is opened at all times and anyone who needs it just needs to go to one of the HOSC staff to unlock the room, and a parent must accompany the child when they are using the sensory break room. Taryn also encourages anyone who has questions relating to the sensory room or autism to ask them.
“If you’re curious, ask because I can guarantee you we will not be offended.”
HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd and business hours for the science center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 931-455-8387 or email info@hosctn.org.