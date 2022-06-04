To wrap up its month-long “Dino Days” event series, the Hands-On Science Center unveiled its Dino Tots toddler area.
For the month of May, the Hands-On Science Center held its month-long series “Dino Days” events where it held various day-long events and activities relating with dinosaurs. The events included a ribbon cutting for its “Dino Chompers” exhibit, a dinosaur costume contest and a dinosaur themed tricycle races featuring children and adults. The final day-long event “Dino Tots Day” which had free shows, crafts, games, concessions, dino-themed yoga for kids by Silly Kids Yoga and more fun activities for all ages. The featured event was the ribbon cutting of the toddler play area Dino Tots.
HOSC Executive Director Sean Amidon welcomed the large crowd and thanked them for not only stopping by that day, but for participating in “Dino Days” with them.
“I know a lot of you guys have been coming over the past 18 days,” Amidon said. “This is our finale day of ‘Dino Days’ and we’re so glad that you guys made it.”
Amidon thanked the sponsors of Dino Tots including Lowes Home Improvement, Black Rifle Coffee Company and Wisco Envelope for helping with the supplies needed to build the area before handing things over to HOSC Director of Operations Austin Sisco, who Amidon praised for leading the project.
“This has been his baby and I am so proud of him,” Amidon said.
Sisco talked about the setup and creation of Dino Tots, which he said took about six weeks to complete. He thanked Lowes and Wisco Envelop for providing the supplies to create the play area. He also thanked local artists Soozie Lowry for donating a few of the dinosaurs she created for the play area, including a real, life size replica of a pterodactyl with a wing span of 18 feet.
Before cutting the ribbon, Sisco encouraged everyone in attendance to enjoy the day’s events, explore the exhibits and to donate so the science center can continue to do more events exhibits like “Dino Days.”
Overall, Amidon said “Dino Days” has been both great and busy for HOSC. He added the biggest thing about the events was to show the community that the science center is still here and going strong by doing bigger and bolder events, with more still to come. He encouraged everyone to continue to follow Hands-On Science Center on its Facebook page for future announcements and events.
“It’s been absolutely a tremendous amount of fun a lot and a lot of work but that’s why we’re here,” Amidon said. “Keep an eye out because this is just the start. We got a lot more fun stuff coming soon.”
The next event set to take place is the ribbon cutting of HOSC’s Jungle Classroom, a classroom themed as a rainforest research station.
HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd and business hours for the science center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 931-455-8387 or email info@hosctn.org.