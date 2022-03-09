The Hands-On Science Center will be hosting its first event, “National Plant a Flower Day,” this Saturday to unveil a new outdoor classroom.
The “National Plant a Flower Day” event will take place at the science center at 101 Mitchell Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be free to the public. The event will feature ticketed games, concessions, adopt-a-flower program, science classes and more. The featured event will be an exhibit ribbon cutting for a brand new, renovated outdoor classroom, which is set for 10:30 a.m.
“This is the biggest expansion for the Hands-On Science Center in over 17 years,” Hands-On Science Center (HOSC) Executive Director Sean Amidon said.
Amidon said they were hoping to have their first virtual classroom, but many things were happening at the science center, including all the planning for what will be happening this year, which he described as “some of the biggest stuff that HOSC will see in a long time.”
“This year is huge,” Amidon said. “We have no less than nine exhibit ribbon cuttings planned this year, and we have 12 events that are happening this year. It is absolutely crazy exciting.”
During the virtual classroom, Amidon announced the expansion of the outdoor classroom for the “National Plant a Flower Day” event and said it will have a giant mural that was sponsored by the Arts Build Community Grant.
“I am very excited,” he said, noting he has wanted to add an outdoor classroom space since he came to the center almost four years ago.
Amidon then announced HOSC will have a two-day spring camp called “Egg-cellent Engineering Camp,” where the camps will focus on simple engineering with a mega egg drop competition between the teams. There will be three different weeks, depending on the school system’s spring break, where children can participate in the camp. The cost of the camp is $50 or $45 for members and siblings. Each camp will have competitions on the Saturdays after the camps at 11 a.m., where the top teams for each week will compete on Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m.
He also announced future ribbon cutting events, including ones for the Space Classroom May 6 and jungle classroom June 22, both sponsored by the Tullahoma Noon Rotary. The jungle classroom event will feature another animal being reintroduced.
In addition to the many new exhibits at the center, Amidon announced a variety of themed events for HOSC. From May 15 to June 1, HOSC will celebrate Dino Days. The kickoff event will take place May 15 and feature a rotating dinosaur exhibit. Then in July HOSC will have an event for World UFO Day, featuring discussions on the science behind UFO sightings and a costume contest.
A key focus for the center this coming year, Amidon said, is a more engaging social media footprint and virtual programming and presence. Some social media apps the center will be embracing include Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and YouTube.
“We are really pressing and going hard on our social aspect this year because we want to reach those people virtually,” Amidon said, highlighting the success of the virtual programming in 2021.
HOSC reached over 190,000 people via onsite and virtual programming in 2021, he said, which covered all 50 states and over 40 countries who watched their virtual programing. According to Amidon, the goal is to reach a quarter of a million people. He then revealed some new virtual programs including a new series called “Yummy Science,” that will talk about the science behind different cooking techniques, and the return of the “Sunday Science Shorts” with founder Bill Boss.
“We are looking forward to expanding that as well,” he said.
Amidon said they are not able to do their programs without support from the community so he provided a link to donate to HOSC and said they are currently talking to various organization to help fund their summer camp.
“I’m just really, really excited about this year,” Amidon said. “This is the big one and we are shooting for the moon. With that said we cannot do this without you guys.” “This is going to be a fun year.”