Happy Birthday, Billy!

January 25 marked the 101st birthday of Second Lieutenant William Lee Northern, Jr. Many of today’s residents may no longer associate his name with the Tullahoma Regional Airport, but he left an indelible mark on our history. The story of the man and his connection to the airport is one that should not be lost to time. Therefore, a befitting birthday tribute is to recount this aviator’s life and the legacy he left behind as World War II’s first Tennessee air officer to die in the line of duty.
Born William Lee Northern, Jr., in 1920 on a cold January day, his family and friends called him Billy growing up. The only child of Nashville natives William and Mamie Northern, he was a fun loving youngster surrounded by numerous friends, as well as his grandfather, Lee Northern. His father, a World War I veteran, and his grandfather both worked for the railroad and his mother was a homemaker. The precious child, who loved learning and the outdoors, excelled as an active member in Nashville’s Troop 26 of the Boy Scouts of America. Northern, Sr. not only taught his son, but also numerous Scouts the skills needed for a well-rounded adulthood as the Troop 26 Scoutmaster. Billy became an Eagle Scout by age 14, but continued scouting activities and became an assistant Scoutmaster until college.
Childhood friend E. D. Thompson spoke highly of the Northern family in a recent interview. He recounted the many wonderful hours he spent at the family home on 1004 Gilmore Avenue. Although Billy was a few years older the two budding youths became steadfast friends, hanging out at scout meetings and at Waverly Place Methodist Church. E. D. remembered the family were active parishioners and that young Billy loved to sing. Thompson remarked he learned scouting skills, such as Morse code under the instruction of Northern, Sr. Thompson noted, “Billy’s father was an excellent Scout leader who taught lifelong skills to the boys in his troop. Those skills prepared me for the dangers I faced as a soldier during World War II.”
Throughout Billy’s years at Central High School, he served as a student government representative and became senior class president. Margaret Alexander Williams remembered Billy as a kind and passionate teen throughout their high school years. Each summer throughout high school, Northern worked at National Life and Accident Insurance Company. Even spending a year working full time at the company before starting college in the fall of 1938.
Amid the rigors of his business management and psychology coursework at Vanderbilt University, he joined the track and wrestling teams and Sigma Chi Fraternity. Vanderbilt track coach, William J. Anderson, noted Billy was a great track athlete and would have made the varsity team if he had not joined the Air Corps. Adding yet one more extracurricular activity to his schedule, Billy joined the Civilian Pilots Training Program at Nashville Municipal Airport after receiving a flight training scholarship during his sophomore year. The Civil Aeronautics Authority donated monies for 200 scholarships for college students throughout Tennessee. Northern was in the first graduating class in this program. After his flight training experience, Billy’s desire to serve his country led him to withdraw from Vanderbilt and enlist in the Army Air Corps in fall of 1940.
Leaving his loved ones behind in Nashville, the 5’ 10” Air Corps cadet arrived at Hicks Field in Fort Worth, Texas for primary training. After completing the primary program, he received transfer orders to report to Randolph Field in San Antonio, Texas for basic flight training. The final advanced training phase occurred at Brooks Field in San Antonio, Texas. His parents and fiancée, Jeanne Fonville, visited him several times during his flight training. Completion of the program culminated with his graduation on Friday, July 11, 1941. He now had his silver wings and commission as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Corps Reserves. He received orders on July 14 to report to Selfridge Field in Michigan to participate in Army maneuvers and attain additional flight hours training on the P-38 pursuit plane.
By December 1941, he became a member of the 94th Fighter Squadron, 1st Pursuit Group on the west coast. By all accounts, he was extremely proud of his squadron as its most famed former members were Captain Eddie Rickenbacker, former World War I flying ace, and President of Eastern Airlines and Irby Rice (Rabbit) Curry, the great Vanderbilt football player. Just like the rest of the nation, Billy continually listened intently to the reports of the increasing destruction of the Axis powers across Europe. After a two-day inclement weather delay, he and his unit arrived at North Island Naval Air Base in San Diego; the day was Sunday, December 7, 1941. They soon learned of the horrors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Like many of the young men throughout America, Billy was ready to fight the enemy at all costs. Military installations throughout the U.S. were now on high alert for fear of an enemy attack on the nations’ coasts and mainland.
Fourteen days later on the morning of Sunday, December 21, 1941, Billy and his squadron took to the skies in their Lockheed P-38 Lightnings to patrol the California coastline. Their primary assignment was patrol duty in the San Diego-Los Angeles sector searching for enemy ships and submarines. It was a clear day approximately ten miles off the coast of San Diego when a fellow member crew broke formation and crashed into Northern’s plane. Second Lieutenant Foy Robertson’s P-38 clipped the wing of Northern’s plane causing a mid-air collision. The planes burned as they plummeted into the Pacific just a few minutes after 11 am Pacific Time. Minimal wreckage surfaced as planes and pilots plunged into the ocean to a depth of 75 fathoms (450 feet). There were no search and rescue attempts as authorities presumed both pilots perished in the horrific accident.
The telegram notification of their 21-year-old son’s death was from his commanding officer, Colonel L. P. Hickey. On Sunday, January 4, 1942, Waverly Place Methodist Church held a memorial service in lieu of a funeral. Second Lieutenant William Lee Northern, Jr. became the first Tennessean to perish in the line of duty in World War II. As the Tullahoma Air Base neared completion in the spring 1942, its Commander Colonel Christopher C. Scott proposed a name change for the installation to honor Northern for the debt he paid in the service of our nation. Military installation names generally honored military commanders based on their battlefield heroics; however, the War Department concurred with Scott’s recommendation and named the new 1,300-acre Army Air Corp base in Middle Tennessee in Billy’s honor.
The change from Tullahoma Air Base to William Northern Army Air Field occurred Thursday, November 12, 1942, amid a large ceremony on the newly built runway apron. Stores in Tullahoma closed during the two-hour ceremony in observance of the dedication and Armistice Day. The Tullahoma High School band and majorettes entertained the gathering crowd before the ceremony. After a few opening remarks General Patch issued the command for the 10-gun salute by the 80th Infantry Division from Camp Forrest. Of the military and civic dignitaries in attendance, the stage party included Northern’s parents, his fiancée Jeanne Fonville, Tennessee Governor Prentice Cooper, Air Corps Commander Colonel Christopher Scott, Camp Forrest commander Colonel Millard Waltz, 80th Infantry Division Commander General Joseph Patch and Major James Warner Bellah.
While over 4,000 individuals were at the ceremony, those unable to attend could listen to the WSM broadcast of it. Amid the patriotic bunting adorning the stage on that chilly November morning, a large memorial cross of white flowers from his Sigma Chi brothers stood prominently throughout the ceremony. After several brief speeches, Miss Fonville broke a Champaign bottle on the base of the water tower as she proclaimed the new airfield’s name. Several Sigma Chi pilots took to the air and dropped white roses in honor of the fallen aviator. After the ceremony, officials and honored guests retired to the new Officer’s Club for a reception and then a tour of the base.
We can only imagine the great things this accomplished young man might have achieved. However, his dedication and honor to the state of Tennessee and the nation was indicative of all World War II service members. Thank you to all the service members who have and continue to serve our nation.
