Since moving across the country with her family less than a year ago, Megan Glenn has made Happy Go Social the place for small businesses looking to expand their online presence.
To commemorate the recent additions of staff, branding and the launch of the Happy Go Social podcast, the marketing agency held a ribbon cutting celebration at City Sandwich Company, courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, where attendees had the chance to enjoy custom HGS Macarons by Blessed Be Bakery, a colorful balloon selfie area by Moon's Balloons, sandwiches from City Sandwich Company, door prizes and a chance to network with other local business owners.
Per Glenn, Happy Go Social is a creative marketing agency that focuses on the social media aspect for businesses so they can focus on their business.
“My goal is to get business owners back to where they love about their business because so many of us stress over about what to post online, but in 2023 if you are not online then your business is not going to do well. So I try to get you back to doing what you do best.”
Prior to moving to Tennessee, Glenn owned an apparel company for five years while in Washington before selling it. She then began doing email marketing for other businesses, which she said was her starting point to social media marketing.
“I just did that with addition to my day job, school and my other business to help out some of my friends,” she said. “Then I decided to add the social media aspect to it and got my business degree as well.”
In the fall of 2022, after moving to Tullahoma, Glenn went full time with Happy Go Social. She said it was nice to have local clients along with her other clients from across the country.
“I can stop by their business and see them with our meetings in person or take pictures of their events,” Glenn said. “It’s really nice to get to know them on a deeper level than when I’m working with people just across the country.”
Happy Go Social saw a large turnout for its celebration event, which Glenn said she was both excited and grateful for not only everyone stopping by but for embracing her family into the community.
“I’m just really grateful for our chamber and for the Beauties in Business group I am a part of here for really helping me to build a community here.”
As for what she is looking forward to in the future, Glenn said she is really excited about putting Tullahoma more on the map, as small businesses go.
“I’m really passionate about helping small businesses, and so I have noticed, especially in our local area, a lot of our business owners aren’t currently online. They do not have a website, they don’t have social media and I can help do that.”
For businesses who may not be able to hire Happy Go Social’s services, Glenn said they also offer classes on creating an online presence.
“I think the main thing I want to share with businesses is just do. Showing up in imperfectly is better than not showing up at all.”
For more information about Happy Go Social, visit happygosocial.net or follow Happy Go Social on Facebook at happygosocialtn and on Instagram at happy.go.social.