Happy Go Social CEO and founder Megan Glenn celebrates the recent growth of her business and new podcast with a ribbon cutting celebration at City Sandwich Company on March 21.

 Kyle Murphy photo

Since moving across the country with her family less than a year ago, Megan Glenn has made Happy Go Social the place for small businesses looking to expand their online presence.

To commemorate the recent additions of staff, branding and the launch of the Happy Go Social podcast, the marketing agency held a ribbon cutting celebration at City Sandwich Company, courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, where attendees had the chance to enjoy custom HGS Macarons by Blessed Be Bakery, a colorful balloon selfie area by Moon's Balloons, sandwiches from City Sandwich Company, door prizes and a chance to network with other local business owners.

