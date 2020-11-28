A Tullahoma woman is barreling forward with her nonprofit organization, hoping to change the lives of people for the better.
Faith Gonzales, founder and executive director of Racing for Miracles, is riding full speed ahead with her new 501c3 nonprofit, which combines her love of horses with her vision of giving back to those in need.
Gonzales is a proud member of the “horse people” community, she said, and has been riding horses for decades. While originally participating in more traditional equestrian competitions like dressage and show jumping, she eventually discovered the more fast-paced world of barrel racing in the late 2000s.
“It was the perfect mix of an adrenaline rush and all the things I had been looking for,” she said.
Barrel racing is a rodeo sport that sees a horse and rider try to perform a specific pattern around three set barrels in the quickest time possible while also not knocking over any of the barrels. The sport is practiced by both men and women, but barrel racing is primarily a female-focused competition.
In the several years she had been racing, Gonzales said she would always ask for her horse and herself to come out of each race safely – more than getting the quickest time or winning a prized buckle.
“I didn’t care about speed, and I didn’t care about knocking a barrel or money or anything,” she said. “I just wanted me and my horse to be safe.”
At a race in 2015, shortly after the birth of her daughter, Gonzales had a striking realization, she said.
“Right before I went into the arena, I asked why am I the one that gets to be so lucky and gets to do this and ask to come out of the arena safe when there are so many people who are just not as fortunate as me,” she said. “I knew that, if I was going to continue to barrel race, I wanted to do good with it. I wanted to give back in doing what I love.”
And so, Racing for Miracles was born.
Helping those in need
In combining her love of the rodeo sport and her wish to help those in need, Gonzales began researching organizations.
“During my research, I found the Vanderbilt children’s hospital – Monroe Carrell Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital,” she said. “They treat every single patient who walks into their hospital no matter the family’s ability to pay.”
The hospital’s mission struck her, Gonzales said.
“I had a little girl, and she’s healthy,” she said, “but what if she wasn’t?” There are people out there who strive to take care of and research new medical ways to make miracles happen for families every day, and it was just amazing. I wanted to help create those miracles.”
As a small charitable organization, Gonzales said she would organize one charity barrel race a year, with 100% of the proceeds donated to the children’s hospital to help fund medical treatment for its patients and their families.
Since 2015, Gonzales has been able to donate more than $5,000 to the hospital through her barrel races.
That she has been able to donate so much money to the hospital already is telling of the community she loves, Gonzales said.
“Horse people are very giving people; our hearts are huge,” she said. “We spend every day out at the barn giving all of our attention and a lot of our money to our animals. Our animals give so much to us, so we should be able to give back doing what we love. That’s a big part of who we are as horse people. Our community is very close knit. If somebody needs help or if there’s a need in the community, we all pitch in and get it done.”
That spirit of giving is the foundation for her organization.
“Racing for Miracles just builds on that and puts it on a larger scale,” she said.
Bigger and better
Earlier this year, Gonzales decided the time was right to expand her organization and try to help more people in more ways. She applied for a business license with the state of Tennessee and fully registered Racing for Miracles as a 501c3 nonprofit organization.
By diving head-first into her new, larger organization full-time, Gonzales said she hopes to increase the number of races she holds as well as add other, smaller events in other areas.
“We’re going to travel to new places and do bigger things,” she said. “My goal for 2021 is to have three major barrel races. I’m going to have one in West Tennessee, one in Middle Tennessee and one in East Tennessee.”
She hopes to be able to secure a saddle sponsor, offer prize belt buckles and draw crowds of 300 people or more for the goal of helping those in need. If there is enough interest, Gonzales, added, she wants to add some Friday night jackpots in the local area.
Gonzales is also going to expand the recipients of the funds from Racing for Miracles, she said.
“While we’re still super passionate about the hospital, we recognize that we’re big enough now to give back more,” she said. “We’re able to do more. We want to help as many people as we can.”
From the ground up
Given that her organization is a brand new licensed nonprofit, Gonzales said any financial help she can find from the community is a blessing.
“Anything helps, honestly, just because we’re building literally from the ground up,” she said. “We have no funds, because everything went [to charity] before, so anything helps. We’re just trying to get up and off the ground until we’re able to apply for those grants and get that grant money.”
With her 501c3 certification freshly mailed, Gonzales said she wants to begin writing and applying for grants as soon as possible – hopefully by the end of this month or the beginning of next month.
She also will start looking into the three grand divisions of the state for those arenas that would be best suited to have the barrel races she envisions.
“In December I’m going to start researching bigger arenas in the areas that we want to race in,” she said. Once she has an idea of the arenas that would work for the races, she will start working on dates for said races, inquiring about logistics and more.
“We’ll go from there as far as how much money we need from each race to make sure it’s a success, how much we need to bring in and how much we’re able to donate,” she said.
She also encouraged everyone to use their hobbies and passions for good if they can.
“Take what you love and use it for good,” she said. “It’s very fulfilling. It’s hard work, but it’s worth it.”
For those wanting to help her and her organization, Gonzales said to check out the organization’s Facebook page “Racing for Miracles,” visit the organization’s website at racingformiracles.org or email her directly at faith@racingformiracles.org.