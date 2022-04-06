The Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department would like the community’s help in naming the city’s state champion tree.
This past week, the department announced a contest to name Tullahoma’s champion Willow Oak tree. The contest will run until 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, and the winning tree name will be selected by the Tullahoma Tree Board. The winner will have the choice of between 25 passes to Splash Island for the 2022 pool season or a one-year community center membership. The winner will also receive a Tullahoma Parks and Recreation logoed 30 oz. RTIC steel tumbler.
According to City Forester Lyle Russell, the winner will be announced Saturday, April 23, on the Tullahoma Parks Facebook page; the winner will be also be invited to attend the name unveiling at the Arbor Day ceremony the following Friday, April 29, where the city will be presented the 25th Tree City USA award and subsequent Growth Award.
In 2021, the Tullahoma Tree Board announced that the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture the State named a Willow Oak tree located at 204 E. Lincoln St. behind The Painted House was named the State Champion Tree by the UTIA Champion Tree Program. The tree measures 92 feet tall, 255.6 inches in circumference and has a 115.9-foot crown spread.
To submit a potential name, visit form.jotform.com/TullahomaParks/willow-oak-naming-contest to fill out a form online, print a form and send it to Russell at lrussell@tullahomatn.gov or hand-deliver a written copy to the D.W. Wilson Community Center at 501 N. Collins St.