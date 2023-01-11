Henry Cho Show sign
Kyle Murphy photo

Continuing an annual tradition, American stand-up comedian and latest member of the Grand Ole Opry Henry Cho returns to Tullahoma this Friday, Jan. 13, for his annual comedy show at South Jackson Performing Arts Center.

Showtime is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $25 in advance and $27 at the door. According to South Jackson officials, only a few tickets for single are left. Tickets at the door will be limited. For more information about tickets, call 455-5321 or visit southjackson.org.