Jack T. Farrar Elementary Third-Grader Wyatt Hensley received quite the surprise earlier this year when he was named 2022 Scout of the Year by the Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America.
The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education wanted to celebrate Wyatt’s accomplishment and recognized him during this Tuesday’s meeting. The Board also honored the THS and West Middle School FBLA teams that saw 30 students from across the district qualify for the National Leadership Conference in July.
“Wyatt is most certainly an incredible young man who is a teacher to all with his giving, volunteer spirit,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “Wyatt has displayed a sense of selflessness, which has been amazing to learn about. With his dedication and service to others, it is no surprise that Wyatt was named the Cub Scout of the Year by the Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America.”
Every year, the Middle Tennessee Council Boy Scouts of America recognizes five individuals – one at each scout level – who receive the Scouts of the Year honor. Wyatt, a member of the Webelos, Pack 358 member, was chosen as this year’s Cub Scout of the Year for his outstanding leadership skills and community service. This past summer, he dedicated his entire vacation to working with Family Food Ministry at Westside Nazarene Church. He spent full days packing bags to give away to those in need, all with a smile on his face.
“Having this honor shows me that working hard to help others makes you feel happy and good inside,” Wyatt said. “I was very excited and thankful to receive the recognition for helping the food ministry at my church. Not only does it show what I did for the community but also what everyone else at the food ministry has done to feed others in our area and the surrounding areas.”
According to Wyatt, he loved the feeling of helping those in need. Additionally, he enjoyed getting to be a leader in his community.
“It really makes me feel good to help those who need it,” Wyatt said. “I also like to show and help others learn the different things at the food ministry. In the time I have been helping, I have learned how to use an electric pallet jack and the lift on the truck.”
According to Wyatt, he didn’t even know he was up for the Scout of the Year honor. That distinction became official earlier this year when Wyatt’s mother, Bridget, received a phone call from Kevin McMurrian, the Director of Finance for Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America.
For his honor, Wyatt said he received a letter of recognition from Nashville Mayor John Cooper, a plaque and a picture frame full of badges. Additionally, Wyatt and his family were invited to the Tennessee State Capitol.
“It was really cool. We got to learn about the history of the State Capitol,” Wyatt said. “While I was there, I got to speak in front of senators and the House of Representatives. Some of the other scouts presented records of their district.”
Since the Scout of the Year honor, Wyatt also said he’s been in demand, attending several dinners highlighting his and his fellow Scouts of the Year achievements. Included in those celebrations was an event where retired U.S. Army General David H. Petraeus was the guest speaker. During those dinners, Wyatt was asked to be included in several photos, sometimes interrupting his dinner. Even still, he was thrilled to be included in those pictures.
“It kind of made me feel famous,” Wyatt said. “Out of this whole experience, the coolest thing is that I have been able to meet other kids just like me doing amazing things in their community, including things like saving people and helping in a ton of areas in scouting.”