Wyatt Hensley

Wyatt Hensley

 Photo provided

Jack T. Farrar Elementary Third-Grader Wyatt Hensley received quite the surprise earlier this year when he was named 2022 Scout of the Year by the Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America.

The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education wanted to celebrate Wyatt’s accomplishment and recognized him during this Tuesday’s meeting. The Board also honored the THS and West Middle School FBLA teams that saw 30 students from across the district qualify for the National Leadership Conference in July.